Rare 2000 Ducati 996 SPS With Low Miles and Big Bore Kit Is One Sexy Track Weapon

You may not be able to afford this thing, but at least you can glance at it in sheer admiration.
The SPS (Sport Production Special) trim of Ducati’s 996 lineup saw a mere 1,780 units assembled during its two-year production run. Besides the beefed up powerplant, what sets it apart from a base variant is the presence of adjustable Ohlins suspension componentry and lighter five-spoke Marchesini wheels.
Behind the creature’s bodywork dwells a liquid-cooled Desmoquattro L-twin with eight valves and Marelli fuel injection hardware. In stock form, the engine can achieve a maximum power output of 123 horses and 73 pound-feet (99 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. Traveling to the rear hoop via a hydraulic dry clutch and a six-speed transmission, this force will ultimately bring about a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).
For braking duties, the 996 SPS uses dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) semi-floating discs up front and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) module out back, all of which are bitten by Brembo calipers. At twelve o’clock, Bologna’s rarity is perched atop inverted 43 mm (1.7 inches) forks with titanium nitride treatment, while its rear end sits on a rising-rate monoshock featuring compression and rebound adjustability.
Above the paragraphs you’ve just read, one may see a 2000 model equipped with Corbin saddle upholstery, new Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tires and a Silmotor exhaust made of titanium. Moreover, this stunning exemplar carries a Yoyodyne slipper clutch, carbon fiber air intake tubes and a big bore kit that boosts displacement to 1,040cc.
Once the aforementioned hardware had been installed, the SPS was promptly put on the dyno to reveal its peak output – 139 hp and 87 pound-feet (118 Nm) of twist. This Italian crotch rocket is now heading to auction with 6,700 miles (10,800 km) under its belt, and it will remain listed on Bring a Trailer until Thursday, August 11. As of now, the leading bidder is offering $11k in the hope of scoring Ducati’s wonder.
