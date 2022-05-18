Rare 1999 Ducati 996S Is a Mere 7,500 Miles Away From New, Comes With CFRP Galore

This collectible gemstone may not be entirely devoid of imperfections, but it isn’t very far away, either!
The 1999 Ducati 996S obtains its power from a vicious Desmoquattro L-twin engine, featuring a Weber-Marelli fuel injection system, dual overhead camshafts and a total of eight desmodromic valves. When the crank turns at approximately 8,500 revs per minute, the liquid-cooled 996cc mill is good for up to 112 wicked stallions.
Lower down the rpm range, this bad boy will go about producing as much as 73 pound-feet (99 Nm) of twisting force, which is fed to the Duc’s rear five-spoke Marchesini hoop through a six-speed gearbox. The whole shebang lets the 996S accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.1 seconds, before topping out at 161 mph (259 kph).
For ample stopping power, Bologna’s head-turner relies on Brembo brake calipers that pinch a pair of 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating discs up north and a drilled 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor down south. The bike’s construction features a steel trellis skeleton, which is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks and a piggyback monoshock from Ohlins.
Hosting a fuel capacity of 4.5 gallons (17 liters), the Italian rarity weighs in at 419 pounds (190 kg) on an empty stomach. What you’re seeing above these paragraphs is a well-preserved exemplar with just over 7,500 miles (12,000 km) on the clock, wearing dual carbon fiber exhaust mufflers and a modern Yuasa battery.
A few years ago, this sexy thing saw its fueling system refurbished with new lines and a premium pump, while the gas tank has been cleaned internally and the motor oil was flushed for good measure. Now then, what if we told you that Ducati’s stunning ‘99 MY icon could end up in your driveway?
This 996S is offered at no reserve on the BaT (Bring a Trailer) platform, but you’ve only got until May 19 to submit your bids if you’re interested. With the online auction ending tomorrow afternoon, the top bidder is willing to spend about eight grand on the two-wheeled jewel we’ve just inspected.
