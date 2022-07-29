Rare 1989 MK2 VW Golf G60 Rallye Gets a Proper Wash After 20 Years, Still Looks Stunning

Ask any Volkswagen enthusiast, and they will tell you the MK2 Golf was one of the most iconic performance cars of the 80s. They are right. The MK2 built a reputation in pretty much every facet of the industry, from performance to safety. This was a must-have car of its era. But what if we told you there was an even better MK2? Jonny from The Late Brake Show got the chance to give a proper bath to a rare MK2 VW Golf G60 Rallye.

13 photos