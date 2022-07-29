Rare 1989 MK2 VW Golf G60 Rallye Gets a Proper Wash After 20 Years, Still Looks Stunning

Ask any Volkswagen enthusiast, and they will tell you the MK2 Golf was one of the most iconic performance cars of the 80s. They are right. The MK2 built a reputation in pretty much every facet of the industry, from performance to safety. This was a must-have car of its era. But what if we told you there was an even better MK2? Jonny from The Late Brake Show got the chance to give a proper bath to a rare MK2 VW Golf G60 Rallye.
I wouldn’t call the MK2 VW Golf a classic car yet. Finding it hidden in a barn wouldn’t startle any pots. But a rare MK2 Volkswagen Golf G60 Rallye is enough to raise anyone’s curiosity.
The Rallye (based on the MK2 Golf) was a homologation special developed in 1989 to deal with the Lancia, Ford, and Mazda scourge that had monopolized rally wins in that period.
The MK2 Volkswagen Golf G60 Rallye only came as a two-door variant. It had a boxy frame, iconic rectangular headlamps borrowed from the Jetta, and box-flared wheel arches reminiscent of the Audi Quattro of the era.
Under the hood, it packed a supercharged 1,763cc 8-valve engine making 158 hp (160 ps) and 165 lb-ft (225 Nm) of torque. All that power was channeled to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox. Only 5,000 units of the Rallye were produced to meet production requirements for its homologation.
Jonny stumbled upon this gem by sheer luck. Before finding the Rallye in the owner’s garage, he’d just rescued a rare 1957 Oval Window Beetle in a thicket.
It’s been hurled up in the garage for 20 years, and according to the owner, it belonged to his son, who’s been out of the country.
Upon opening the garage, the Rallye sat covered in bird droppings. Jonny couldn’t resist giving it a proper bath.
We recommend watching the video below to see how stunning the Golf G60 Rallye turned out after a well-deserved bath.
The Rallye (based on the MK2 Golf) was a homologation special developed in 1989 to deal with the Lancia, Ford, and Mazda scourge that had monopolized rally wins in that period.
The MK2 Volkswagen Golf G60 Rallye only came as a two-door variant. It had a boxy frame, iconic rectangular headlamps borrowed from the Jetta, and box-flared wheel arches reminiscent of the Audi Quattro of the era.
Under the hood, it packed a supercharged 1,763cc 8-valve engine making 158 hp (160 ps) and 165 lb-ft (225 Nm) of torque. All that power was channeled to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox. Only 5,000 units of the Rallye were produced to meet production requirements for its homologation.
Jonny stumbled upon this gem by sheer luck. Before finding the Rallye in the owner’s garage, he’d just rescued a rare 1957 Oval Window Beetle in a thicket.
It’s been hurled up in the garage for 20 years, and according to the owner, it belonged to his son, who’s been out of the country.
Upon opening the garage, the Rallye sat covered in bird droppings. Jonny couldn’t resist giving it a proper bath.
We recommend watching the video below to see how stunning the Golf G60 Rallye turned out after a well-deserved bath.