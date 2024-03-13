Rare 1986 Porsche 911 Turbo S Fails To Sell, Dealer Flat Out Refuses $185,000

What you’re looking at here is one of just 15 Swiss-market 911 (930) Turbo S cars commissioned by Porsche importer AMAG for its local market. The mods are subtle but noticeable, and the performance is also improved compared to the stock 930 Turbo.
Did you know they used to call the Porsche 930 “The Widowmaker” back in the day? I mean, tragedy aside, how cool is that? Very few man-made machines have been given this unofficial nickname throughout the decades, among them the Kawasaki H2 Mach IV motorcycle and a few fighter aircraft such as the Lockheed F-104 Starfighter.
In terms of automobiles, that “honor” went to the Porsche 930, which proved surprisingly demanding to drive. Its short wheelbase and rear engine layout certainly didn’t help, and the turbo lag made this car prone to oversteer – there were several recorded crashes and deaths attributed to its handling characteristics, with people unwillingly applying too much throttle, causing the rear end to snap and the car to spin.
Well, hold onto your trousers because one of these bad boys recently popped up for sale, and as previously stated, this is no ordinary 930 Turbo. Originally, these were Swiss-market “regular” 911 Turbo models, imported by AMAG and converted to Turbo S specifications.
This particular car comes with a black exterior, a power-operated sunroof, tea tray rear spoiler, plus a bunch of exterior mods such as the FSH fiberglass roof spoiler and A-pillar covers, the Rennline front tow hooks, an aluminum rear bumper, clear front turn signal lenses, aftermarket mirrors, LED lighting, plus a set of Maxilite RSR-style 17-inch alloy wheels with modern-day Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires and Bilstein shocks.
Moving on to the interior, that’s where you’ll find the DRS black leather fixed-back bucket seats with four-point cam-lock harnesses and Recaro rails, but also the color-coordinated RS-style door panels, a Wiechers Clubsport roll bar, billet ventilation controls, a leather-wrapped MOMO Prototipo steering wheel, and an absolutely gorgeous dash-mounted 1970 Heuer Super Autavia chronograph.
Meanwhile, further Rennline accessories include the aluminum pedal set, perforated floorboards, blower motor assembly covers, and a battery shut off switch beneath the trunk lid.
That power is sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual gearbox, which has been fitted with Rennline bearings and connects to a WEVO short shifter and a sport clutch kit.
So then, if this car is so impressive, how come it didn’t sell? Well, apparently the dealer thought that $185,000 just wasn’t enough for such a rare specimen. I tend to agree. I think they could have gotten over $200,000 easily, despite this being a high mileage example.
In Turbo S trim, the turbocharged 3.3-liter Type 930/66 flat-six power unit is putting down 330 horsepower, and comes with rebuilt RSR-style cylinder heads, custom camshafts, a revised fuel injection system, plus a couple of other minor modifications.
