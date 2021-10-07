Rare 1979 AMC AMX Has Never Been Titled, Spent 40+ Years at Original Dealership

Some nameplates sell like hotcakes. To the point where dealers have a long list of customers waiting for their cars and factories need to add shifts to meet demand. But other vehicles aren't as successful and spend several months (sometimes even years) on dealer lots. This 1979 AMC AMX is one of those cars and ended up spending more than 40 years with its original dealership. And the story is as interesting as they get.
This Spirit-based AMX was one of two limited-edition liftbacks delivered to Bowen-Fischer Motors in Muskegon, Michigan, in 1979. While the black example was eventually purchased, this Wedgewood Blue version wasn't. After a while in the showroom, the AMX was taken off the lot and stashed away. However, the dealership continued using it as a demonstrator, and, from time to time, the owner occasionally drove it into town.
When Chrysler bought AMC in 1987, the Spirit AMX was still with Bower-Fischer, but its odometer displayed 30,000 miles (48,280 km). The car was still in excellent shape, though, with only the original battery replaced. The dealership was eventually closed and its Jeep franchise sold to another company, but the owner retained the license to sell new and used cars.
But while many of the cars that remained with the company were sold, the AMX continued to sit in storage. All the way until 2021. And according to Greg Fisher, who runs the current company, the car was never titled, making it the only AMC product still on sale on its Manufacturers's Certificate of Origin.
But this will change soon, as Greg decided to let the AMX go, which means that he will have to title it. "We'd talked about selling the AMX for the last few years, and now it's just time to let somebody else enjoy it," he told Hemmings, adding that he "never had to deal with something like this before." The untitled 1979 AMX was recently listed for sale through Garage Kept Motors and, as it turns out, it found its first owner.
A tribute to the original AMC AMX built from 1968 to 1970, the Spirit-based AMX was offered in 1979 and 1980 only. American Motors delivered only 3,657 units in 1979 and an additional 865 in 1980. Wedgewood Blue was one of only five colors available in 1979, and it's believed to be the rarest.
Much like its spiritual predecessor, the 1979 AMX featured flared fenders, eye-catching graphics, and a unique handling package. The car was so nimble that it took a 1-2 class victory at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring in October 1979.
However, the road car wasn't exactly fast. Born in the Malaise era, it came with a pair of underpowered (for a performance car) mills. AMC offered a 258-cubic-inch (4.2-liter) inline-six as standard and a 304-cubic-inch (5.0-liter) V8 through the options list. They were rated at 110 and 125 horsepower, respectively. This blue AMX features the inline-six and an automatic transmission.
Needless to say, it's an intriguing car with an even more intriguing story. But it's not the only vehicle that has soldiered on for decades without a title. Back in August 2021, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro came up for sale after spending 52 glorious years untitled, all while boasting an extensive drag racing history. How cool is that?
When Chrysler bought AMC in 1987, the Spirit AMX was still with Bower-Fischer, but its odometer displayed 30,000 miles (48,280 km). The car was still in excellent shape, though, with only the original battery replaced. The dealership was eventually closed and its Jeep franchise sold to another company, but the owner retained the license to sell new and used cars.
But while many of the cars that remained with the company were sold, the AMX continued to sit in storage. All the way until 2021. And according to Greg Fisher, who runs the current company, the car was never titled, making it the only AMC product still on sale on its Manufacturers's Certificate of Origin.
But this will change soon, as Greg decided to let the AMX go, which means that he will have to title it. "We'd talked about selling the AMX for the last few years, and now it's just time to let somebody else enjoy it," he told Hemmings, adding that he "never had to deal with something like this before." The untitled 1979 AMX was recently listed for sale through Garage Kept Motors and, as it turns out, it found its first owner.
A tribute to the original AMC AMX built from 1968 to 1970, the Spirit-based AMX was offered in 1979 and 1980 only. American Motors delivered only 3,657 units in 1979 and an additional 865 in 1980. Wedgewood Blue was one of only five colors available in 1979, and it's believed to be the rarest.
Much like its spiritual predecessor, the 1979 AMX featured flared fenders, eye-catching graphics, and a unique handling package. The car was so nimble that it took a 1-2 class victory at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring in October 1979.
However, the road car wasn't exactly fast. Born in the Malaise era, it came with a pair of underpowered (for a performance car) mills. AMC offered a 258-cubic-inch (4.2-liter) inline-six as standard and a 304-cubic-inch (5.0-liter) V8 through the options list. They were rated at 110 and 125 horsepower, respectively. This blue AMX features the inline-six and an automatic transmission.
Needless to say, it's an intriguing car with an even more intriguing story. But it's not the only vehicle that has soldiered on for decades without a title. Back in August 2021, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro came up for sale after spending 52 glorious years untitled, all while boasting an extensive drag racing history. How cool is that?