Rare 1976 Porsche 911 Turbo Carrera Is a Silver Widowmaker Drenched in Cult Classic Aura

Introduced in 1973, the G-series 911 was Porsche’s first major overhaul of the flagship sports car we all know and love. This incarnation would stay in production for as many as 17 years until it finally got replaced by the 964 in 1989, which is far longer than any other 911 generation ever released. As you might already know, many notable developments have occurred during its lengthy lifespan.
For starters, tightening U.S. crash test regulations meant that impact protection had to be upgraded, so Porsche introduced prominent front and rear bumpers on these new models. Three-point safety belts and integrated headrests became standard equipment, further contributing to keeping occupants out of harm’s way. Anyhow, let's get to the more exciting stuff.
In the engine bay, the first G-series cars housed a detuned version of the six-cylinder powerplant from the Carrera RS 2.7, displacing – you guessed it – 2.7 liters. The base variant could extract up to 150 hp from this air-cooled boxer, while the fancier 911 S had 175 ponies (or just under 17 percent more grunt) at its disposal. As time went on, engine capacity grew to three, then 3.2 liters, and output figures followed suit.
Porsche would finally make its popular rear-engine, RWD sports car available as a traditional cabriolet in 1982, but what we’re here to talk about is the event that occurred back in ‘74. It was perhaps the most pivotal moment on the G-series timeline, being the year when forced induction made its first appearance on this lineup. Sure enough, the 911 Turbo (also known as the 930) turned out to be an absolute monster!
Employing an adaptation of the turbocharging technology from their 917/30 race car and the beastly three-liter flat-six of the 1974 MY Carrera RS 3.0, the 911 Turbo was a force to be reckoned with. It could muster 260 stout horses at the crank, and a four-speed manual was responsible for sending this oomph to the rear wheels.
These early force-fed P-cars – alternatively badged as Turbo Carrera in the States – had the ability to reach 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in just 5.5 seconds. In addition, top speed was rated at 155 mph (250 kph), but all these digits were bound to get even more succulent for the model-year 1978. Henceforth, the 930 came with a 3.3-liter mill making 300 hp, as well as an intercooler to provide its turbo with chilled, denser air.
Porsche’s titan consequently gained the ability to go from zero to 60 mph in 4.9 ticks, before plateauing at a top speed of 165 mph (266 kph). The next and final big update for this Turbo generation surfaced in its last year of production, when the Germans gave it the much-improved G50 five-speed gearbox that had been present on other 911s since 1987.
With a chronic tendency toward lift-off oversteer and no shortage of turbo lag, the revered 930 took some serious driving skills in order to be tamed. As the aforementioned nickname suggests, many have sadly gotten to learn about this car’s capricious nature the hard way. It could bring much joy to a petrolhead’s soul but had to be treated with caution, finesse, and respect – a Mount Everest of the automotive world, if you like.
As for the stunning specimen showcased in these photos, it is a silver 1976 model with black leather interior upholstery and just under 47k miles (76,000 km) on the clock. Its engine mounts, rear crankshaft seal, and throttle linkage bushings have all been replaced by the previous owner, as were the clutch and flywheel. Additionally, the coupe saw its three-liter motor fitted with fresh turbo oil lines, spark plugs, and gaskets in 2022.
This classic German beauty is searching for a new place to call home on Bring a Trailer, and no predetermined reserve price has been set by the seller! At the moment, the top bidder is willing to spend $106k on Porsche’s icon, but it remains to be seen whether this offer is going to hold the lead for much longer. Only three days are currently separating us from the auctioning deadline, which is set for Tuesday, January 31.
For starters, tightening U.S. crash test regulations meant that impact protection had to be upgraded, so Porsche introduced prominent front and rear bumpers on these new models. Three-point safety belts and integrated headrests became standard equipment, further contributing to keeping occupants out of harm’s way. Anyhow, let's get to the more exciting stuff.
In the engine bay, the first G-series cars housed a detuned version of the six-cylinder powerplant from the Carrera RS 2.7, displacing – you guessed it – 2.7 liters. The base variant could extract up to 150 hp from this air-cooled boxer, while the fancier 911 S had 175 ponies (or just under 17 percent more grunt) at its disposal. As time went on, engine capacity grew to three, then 3.2 liters, and output figures followed suit.
Porsche would finally make its popular rear-engine, RWD sports car available as a traditional cabriolet in 1982, but what we’re here to talk about is the event that occurred back in ‘74. It was perhaps the most pivotal moment on the G-series timeline, being the year when forced induction made its first appearance on this lineup. Sure enough, the 911 Turbo (also known as the 930) turned out to be an absolute monster!
Employing an adaptation of the turbocharging technology from their 917/30 race car and the beastly three-liter flat-six of the 1974 MY Carrera RS 3.0, the 911 Turbo was a force to be reckoned with. It could muster 260 stout horses at the crank, and a four-speed manual was responsible for sending this oomph to the rear wheels.
These early force-fed P-cars – alternatively badged as Turbo Carrera in the States – had the ability to reach 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in just 5.5 seconds. In addition, top speed was rated at 155 mph (250 kph), but all these digits were bound to get even more succulent for the model-year 1978. Henceforth, the 930 came with a 3.3-liter mill making 300 hp, as well as an intercooler to provide its turbo with chilled, denser air.
Porsche’s titan consequently gained the ability to go from zero to 60 mph in 4.9 ticks, before plateauing at a top speed of 165 mph (266 kph). The next and final big update for this Turbo generation surfaced in its last year of production, when the Germans gave it the much-improved G50 five-speed gearbox that had been present on other 911s since 1987.
With a chronic tendency toward lift-off oversteer and no shortage of turbo lag, the revered 930 took some serious driving skills in order to be tamed. As the aforementioned nickname suggests, many have sadly gotten to learn about this car’s capricious nature the hard way. It could bring much joy to a petrolhead’s soul but had to be treated with caution, finesse, and respect – a Mount Everest of the automotive world, if you like.
As for the stunning specimen showcased in these photos, it is a silver 1976 model with black leather interior upholstery and just under 47k miles (76,000 km) on the clock. Its engine mounts, rear crankshaft seal, and throttle linkage bushings have all been replaced by the previous owner, as were the clutch and flywheel. Additionally, the coupe saw its three-liter motor fitted with fresh turbo oil lines, spark plugs, and gaskets in 2022.
This classic German beauty is searching for a new place to call home on Bring a Trailer, and no predetermined reserve price has been set by the seller! At the moment, the top bidder is willing to spend $106k on Porsche’s icon, but it remains to be seen whether this offer is going to hold the lead for much longer. Only three days are currently separating us from the auctioning deadline, which is set for Tuesday, January 31.