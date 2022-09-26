Rare 1972 VW Karmann Ghia Convertible With a Trashed Interior Gets Rescued After 32 Years

Alexander Graham Bell once said, “when one door closes, another opens.” For classic Volkswagen enthusiast and collector Jason of 5150mxVW YouTube Channel, this wise saying couldn’t have been further from the truth. After getting outbid by a high roller on a classic VW, he stumbled on a rare 1958 Beetle Ragtop and later struck more luck with a 1972 VW Karmann Ghia convertible.

8 photos