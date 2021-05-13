Rare 1972 Ford Mustang Convertible Barn Find Needs TLC for the Summer

Ford Mustangs built in 1972 and 1973 aren't the most desirable first-gen models. Not only were they larger and heavier than before, but they were also affected by tightening emissions regulations that forced Ford to drop the large FE and Cobra Jet engines. As a result, sales dropped to 125,812 units in 1972 and 134,817 examples in 1973, less than half of what Ford sold per year in the 1960s.
But there's a silver lining here. The lower production output caused by dwindling sales makes these Mustangs harder to find than other first-gen models. The 1972 convertible is a particularly rare one, with only 6,400 units built in this configuration. That's only 5% of the total Mustang production run for 1972. If we also take the color and the drivetrain layout into account, we're probably looking at one of only a couple hundred or even less.
This Dark Green drop-top is far from pristine, but it's an all-original and somewhat unmolested car. Sure, the paint has faded away, there are some dings in the fenders, and we can see some surface rust here and there, but this 'Stang was a one-owner car until recently.
It's quite obvious that it spent a lot of time in storage, but it doesn't appear to need difficult and very expensive repairs. Aside from a repaint, assuming you'd want it in concours condition, it needs a few missing parts. Some of them are in the trunk, but it still needs side mirrors, a few center console elements, and a re-upholstered rear bench.
The soft-top seems to be the car's biggest problem, as it needs new cloth. The power top may no longer work either. Finding a new soft-top in good condition might not be an option, so a proper restoration is in order here.
The Mustang gets its juice from a 4.9-liter Windsor V8. One of three engines offered in 1972, it slots right between the entry-level 4.1-liter inline-six and the 5.8-liter Cleveland V8. Featuring a two-barrel carburetor and mated to a three-speed automatic, the V8 was rated at 141 horsepower and 242 pound-feet (328 Nm) of torque. Far from impressive output-wise, but times were tough for muscle cars in 1972.
The engine starts and runs without any issues, but the seller says the transmission leaks "a tiny bit of fluid," which means it may need new seals. It's equipped with power steering and power front disc brakes and still comes with its original California blue license plate, a cool feature on a classic car.
It might not be the best-looking 1972 convertible out there, but it sports a cool color combination that you won't see very often. A green exterior with brown door panels will look fantastic on any car, but the white seats make everything seem more exotic.
While most barn finds are auctioned off, this 'Stang is offered by eBay seller "raqcity" with a Buy It Now price of $12,500. He also accepts offers, which means it can be had for less than that.
This Dark Green drop-top is far from pristine, but it's an all-original and somewhat unmolested car. Sure, the paint has faded away, there are some dings in the fenders, and we can see some surface rust here and there, but this 'Stang was a one-owner car until recently.
It's quite obvious that it spent a lot of time in storage, but it doesn't appear to need difficult and very expensive repairs. Aside from a repaint, assuming you'd want it in concours condition, it needs a few missing parts. Some of them are in the trunk, but it still needs side mirrors, a few center console elements, and a re-upholstered rear bench.
The soft-top seems to be the car's biggest problem, as it needs new cloth. The power top may no longer work either. Finding a new soft-top in good condition might not be an option, so a proper restoration is in order here.
The Mustang gets its juice from a 4.9-liter Windsor V8. One of three engines offered in 1972, it slots right between the entry-level 4.1-liter inline-six and the 5.8-liter Cleveland V8. Featuring a two-barrel carburetor and mated to a three-speed automatic, the V8 was rated at 141 horsepower and 242 pound-feet (328 Nm) of torque. Far from impressive output-wise, but times were tough for muscle cars in 1972.
The engine starts and runs without any issues, but the seller says the transmission leaks "a tiny bit of fluid," which means it may need new seals. It's equipped with power steering and power front disc brakes and still comes with its original California blue license plate, a cool feature on a classic car.
It might not be the best-looking 1972 convertible out there, but it sports a cool color combination that you won't see very often. A green exterior with brown door panels will look fantastic on any car, but the white seats make everything seem more exotic.
While most barn finds are auctioned off, this 'Stang is offered by eBay seller "raqcity" with a Buy It Now price of $12,500. He also accepts offers, which means it can be had for less than that.