Rare 1972 Buick GSX Hits the Drag Strip, Narrowly Smokes 1971 AMC Javelin

Introduced in 1970 and discontinued in 1972, the Buick GSX is one of the rarest muscle cars from the golden era. And not just because it was offered for only three years. Buick delivered only 846 examples until it pulled the plug on the high-performance nameplate.
The 1972 GSX is by far the rarest of them all, with only 44 built, but things become even more interesting if we break it down to optional extras and transmissions. For instance, only 22 of them were ordered with the Stage 1 upgrade and the three-speed automatic gearbox.
So what are the chances you see a GSX at the drag strip in the modern era? Obviously very slim, but today is your lucky day because one of these rare 1972 GSXs joined the Factory Stock class of the Factory Appearing Stock Tire series. And the video below shows it going against a 1971 AMC Javelin.
Designed by Dick Teague, the Javelin debuted in 1967 and remained on the market until 1974. The pony was redesigned in 1971 and received its largest V8 yet, a 401-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) mill good for 330 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) of torque.
Yup, the 1971 Javelin might not be the best-looking muscle car from the era, but the 401 sure sounds fantastic.
The GSX is equipped with an even larger engine, as Buick retained the 455-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) V8 for 1972, despite the new emission regulations introduced in the U.S. When fitted with the Stage 1 upgrade, the 455 was good for 270 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (529 Nm) of torque.
Now it may seem that the GSX is not as powerful as the Javelin, but keep in mind that automakers had switched to net power ratings in 1972. A proper conversion would actually put the GSX on par with the AMC, a theory confirmed by the drag race below.
Albeit heavier than the Javelin, the Buick posts the quicker ET at the end of the quarter-mile, covering the distance in 12.79 seconds at 105 mph (169 kph). While not as quick, the Javelin pulls an impressive run, stopping the clock at 12.94 clicks and 106 mph (171 kph).
The video includes only one run, which is a shame because I'm certain the Javelin could have defeated the GSX in a rematch with a better reaction time. What do you think?
