Rare 1970 Dodge Challenger Barn Find Emerges With Rust and Nice Surprise Under the Hood

This yellow example wasn't abandoned in a junkyard but was neglected for over 20 years. The Challenger was reportedly kept in storage over the previous 15 years. Before that, it sat for a few years in a pole barn. It was parked there by the original owner, who rebuilt the engine and planned to perform a cosmetic restoration. Unfortunately, life got in the way.More than two decades later, the car is in pretty rough shape. The lower areas of the body panels are plagued with rust , while the original soft top is gone except for the frame. Sadly, years of sitting under a leaky barn roof have also taken a toll on the interior, which shows a cracked dashboard and rusty floors.The engine bay is the only section that has good news. Even though it looks like it just missed a deadly encounter with the crusher, this Challenger rocks a perfectly good V8 engine. The mill runs smoothly, and the seller posted a video to prove it. The unit is a four-barrel 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) small block, but it's original to the car.It's a date-correct powerplant that replaced the original engine many decades ago. According to the VIN, this Challenger rolled off the assembly line with a 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) V8. Rated at 230 horsepower, the latter was the least potent V8 unit at the time. The optional 340 , on the other hand, came with 275 horses on tap. This Challenger packs an automatic transmission, but there's no info on whether it's numbers-matching.A common Mopar at first glance, this 1970 Challenger is actually a rare bird due to its convertible layout. Of the 76,935 Challengers built in 1970, only 3,884 were ordered with the retractable top. Records show that 963 of these cars were R/Ts, so we're looking at one of 2,921 non-R/T models. If we also extract the slant-six vehicles, we're left with 2,543 V8 examples.We also know Dodge sold 264 convertibles equipped with the 340 V8 and an additional 122 units fitted with the 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) big block , so this Challenger is one of 2,157 drop-tops ordered with the 318 V8. The automatic gearbox would likely lower the number to fewer than 1,500 units.Granted, a 318-powered 1970 Challenger is nowhere near as valuable and desirable as a HEMI or 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB rig, but convertibles are getting increasingly harder to find nowadays. And given how rare these vehicles are, I think this Top Banana pony needs to be saved and restored. Keeping the 340 or opting for a different swap (maybe a HEMI tribute?) is a great choice as long as the car is returned to the road.If it's the kind of project you've been looking for, this 1970 Challenger is looking for a new home in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania, for $12,500 or best offer . What's your take on this sticker?