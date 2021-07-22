5 1955 Chevy 3100 Stepside Was in Furry Rough Shape, Turns Orange Marvel in a Year

Rare 1969 Datsun 510 Surfaces in Texas After 40 Years with Race-Spec Upgrades

Relaunched in 2013, Datsun currently produces a range of small cars for emerging markets in Asia and Africa. But the Nissan-owned company was at a point one of Japan's leading sports car manufacturers. It happened in the 1960s when Datsun introduced the iconic 240Z and 510. Both were imported into the U.S. and, amazingly enough, went on to win SCCA championships in the early 1970s. 20 photos



This 1969 version, for instance, spent the last 40 years in storage, as part of a large collection of vintage import cars. It's in surprisingly good condition and it's looking for a new home. These cars rarely pop up for sale, so if you're a



The seller says that the coupe's body is "very straight and rust-free," a rare condition for a 510, which is notorious for having next to no rustproofing (like many Japanese cars of the era). It also rides on competition wheels wrapped in old race-spec tires, so it's not exactly stock as far as the exterior goes.



There are more signs of a racing past inside the cabin, starting with a pair of old bucket seats in the front. The steering wheel is not the original one either, as these cars usually come with three-spoke units.



The cabin needs a good cleaning and it's missing a few components, such as the driver-side door panel and the carpet. The front floor is covered in fiberglass panels, but the seller says there are no signs of rust underneath.



Moving over to the oily bits, the hood hides an L-series, Hitachi inline-four engine. The



The seller doesn't say if it's a 1.6-liter or not, but he posted a list of upgrades that includes Mikuni carbs, a Mallory fuel pump, and Mallory electronic ignition. It also comes with new headers, spark plugs, and battery. The engine mates to the period-correct four-speed transmission.



The car runs, drives, and stops, but it's definitely more of a project than a daily driver. Bringing the interior back to the original specification appears to be the most expensive part, but it's doable with a lot of patience and the appropriate budget.



This rare gem is located in Fort Worth, Texas, and it's auctioned off by eBay seller



For reference, mint-condition 510s usually sell for more than $25,000, while pristine, race-prepped examples can change hands for as much as $50,000.

