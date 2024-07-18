Rare 1957 Plymouth Fury Fighting for a Second Chance, Good News Under the Hood

The Fury was exactly the model Plymouth needed in the second half of the '50s. The carmaker struggled to remain relevant in the automotive space, especially as Ford dominated the industry and Chevrolet was already growing bigger with models like the Bel Air (and later the Impala), so Chrysler had no option but to come up with something able to bring home the bacon.
The Fury was a magical model that brought the parent company back into the spotlight. Launched in 1956 and not selling in overwhelming numbers—approximately 4,500 Furys rolled off the assembly lines—the new model caught the market's attention, paving the way for bigger numbers in the last years of the decade.
The 1957 model year introduced a major redesign, with Plymouth overtaking Buick to secure third place. The Fury was already becoming bigger, with 7,500 hardtops leaving the factory. Plymouth also focused more on what happened under the hood, so instead of a 303ci unit with 240 horsepower, the company now offered a 318ci V8 with 290 horsepower.
The work on making the Fury more compelling continued in the following years, so in 1959, Plymouth's new model finally took off. The company sold over 65,250 cars, and the Sport Fury, introduced in 1959 as the top configuration, accounted for 23,857 units.
Unfortunately, eBay seller redryder2727 doesn't share more specifics on this front, so it's impossible to tell how the car ended up in this condition. However, it's obvious it's now a project requiring a complete restoration, and fingers crossed that someone with the right skills spots the car and knows what a 1957 Fury means for Plymouth's legacy.
I hate to state the obvious, but this Fury comes with the typical rust suspects. However, the damage hasn't yet turned it into a rust bucket, albeit I think it's critical that this car finds a new home as fast as possible. There's rust in all the usual places, including the rockers, the trunk, and the fenders. The trunk floor already exhibits several holes, and I doubt regular patches are enough to fix the metal. You should put the car on a lift and closely inspect the undersides, as I don't think the metal problems end here.
The under-the-hood department comes with mixed news, but I believe it's important to focus on the good bits and see the glass half-full. The original engine is no longer in the car, so the Fury now comes with a new unit dated 8/1959.
It'll still require more fixes, and I wonder if the brakes have been redone. However, the seller says they also took care of other essential parts, such as the radiator and the power steering pump.
This Fury is undoubtedly doable, and the owner says they also have more photos and videos of the car driving, and you should request them before making an offer. One question that deserves an answer is how complete the car still is after all these years, as depending on what's missing, you could determine its value more accurately.
The top offer at the time of press is $15,100, and considering a reserve doesn't exist, the highest bidder will take the car home. However, it's not uncommon to see more bidders entering the race in the last hours of the auction, so it'll be interesting to see if the price of this Fury goes through the roof at the last minute.
Meanwhile, the car is waiting for the end of the auction in Eugene, Missouri, and despite the working engine, you'll need transportation to take it home. However, considering the engine starts and the car drives, you should be able to get it on a trailer quite fast. A $500 deposit will be required in 24 hours if you win the auction.
The 1957 model year introduced a major redesign, with Plymouth overtaking Buick to secure third place. The Fury was already becoming bigger, with 7,500 hardtops leaving the factory. Plymouth also focused more on what happened under the hood, so instead of a 303ci unit with 240 horsepower, the company now offered a 318ci V8 with 290 horsepower.
The work on making the Fury more compelling continued in the following years, so in 1959, Plymouth's new model finally took off. The company sold over 65,250 cars, and the Sport Fury, introduced in 1959 as the top configuration, accounted for 23,857 units.
A 1957 Plymouth Fury landed on eBay a few days ago, and its mission is clear: it needs a new home, likely after spending years on the side of the road.
Unfortunately, eBay seller redryder2727 doesn't share more specifics on this front, so it's impossible to tell how the car ended up in this condition. However, it's obvious it's now a project requiring a complete restoration, and fingers crossed that someone with the right skills spots the car and knows what a 1957 Fury means for Plymouth's legacy.
I hate to state the obvious, but this Fury comes with the typical rust suspects. However, the damage hasn't yet turned it into a rust bucket, albeit I think it's critical that this car finds a new home as fast as possible. There's rust in all the usual places, including the rockers, the trunk, and the fenders. The trunk floor already exhibits several holes, and I doubt regular patches are enough to fix the metal. You should put the car on a lift and closely inspect the undersides, as I don't think the metal problems end here.
The seller has done a fantastic job highlighting all the issues you'll find on this Fury, so potential buyers are recommended to inspect the photos thoroughly because you can easily determine the first fixes the car will need. The interior looks better than I expected, but it's impossible to tell if everything in the cabin is still original.
The under-the-hood department comes with mixed news, but I believe it's important to focus on the good bits and see the glass half-full. The original engine is no longer in the car, so the Fury now comes with a new unit dated 8/1959.
A Plymouth connoisseur and a good mechanic should help you decrypt all engine information during the in-person inspection, but you should be happy that the V8 already starts and runs. The engine and the transmission were rebuilt in 2017, so the Fury can already drive around, albeit you shouldn't consider it road-worthy.
It'll still require more fixes, and I wonder if the brakes have been redone. However, the seller says they also took care of other essential parts, such as the radiator and the power steering pump.
This Fury is undoubtedly doable, and the owner says they also have more photos and videos of the car driving, and you should request them before making an offer. One question that deserves an answer is how complete the car still is after all these years, as depending on what's missing, you could determine its value more accurately.
The digital fight started earlier this week and is already approaching the end. All signs indicate that the Fury will have a new home later today, as the clock is ticking on the digital battle, with no more bids accepted in 10 hours.
The top offer at the time of press is $15,100, and considering a reserve doesn't exist, the highest bidder will take the car home. However, it's not uncommon to see more bidders entering the race in the last hours of the auction, so it'll be interesting to see if the price of this Fury goes through the roof at the last minute.
Meanwhile, the car is waiting for the end of the auction in Eugene, Missouri, and despite the working engine, you'll need transportation to take it home. However, considering the engine starts and the car drives, you should be able to get it on a trailer quite fast. A $500 deposit will be required in 24 hours if you win the auction.