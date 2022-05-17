Rare 1955 Chevrolet Corvette Spent Decades in Hiding, It's a Hot-Rodded Survivor

With about 69,000 units delivered, the first-generation Chevrolet Corvette was quite popular, but the sports car was off to a slow start. Chevy sold only 300 examples in 1953 and while sales increased to 3,640 cars in 1955, they dropped to only 700 units in 1955.
These numbers make the first-year C1 the rarest of the bunch, while the 1955 version is a close second. But while the latter is not as rare as the 1953 model, it's far more desirable because 1955 was the year when the Corvette got a V8 engine.
Come 2022 and many of the 700 cars built that year are no longer around. The availability of the V8 engine encouraged owners to race them and some were obviously wrecked. Add in the cars that are spending their retirement years in barns and you're left with only a few examples that still run and drive.
This Polo White Corvette is one of those cars. Recently showcased and purchased by Dennis Collins, this drop-top has been in the same family for decades. The couple bought it used back in 1977 and sold it after only a couple of years when they wanted to buy a new house. They got it back in the early 1980s and kept it ever since.
Although it's been driven occasionally, the Corvette spent most of its recent life in storage. And it was kept in a dry environment, so it's in fantastic condition, despite being 67 years old. But while it's a fabulous survivor, it's no longer fully original.
You see, this 1955 Vette is one of those cars that was raced back in the day. As a result, its original 265-cubic-inch (4.3-liter) V8 is no longer under the hood. The Corvette now rocks a 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) mill and a four-speed manual gearbox, so it's some sort of early restomod. However, it's completely stock on the outside and inside the cabin. It even comes with factory side windows.
Granted, while it's not as valuable as a factory-stock 1955 model, this Chevy features a period-correct layout under the hood. That's because the Corvette became available with a 283 V8 and an optional four-speed manual in 1957.
All told, it's still a fantastic-looking survivor with a hot-rodded drivetrain. Add in the fact that it comes with a custom-made hard-top (1955 cars did not get one from the factory) and a matching pedal car, and it's a classic worth checking out. You can do that by hitting the play button below.
