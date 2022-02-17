Raptor Flying in the Wild Looks Like a Scene From an Alternative Jurassic World

This year, raptors are back into the spotlight, as the third (and by the looks of it, last) iteration of the Jurassic World series, Dominion, will hit the big screens in June. It should be an epic conclusion of one of the greatest stories ever told, one that will see the cast from Jurassic Park crossing over to the new series as well.
June is some time away though, so we’ll have to find ways to keep our craving for seeing Blue once more and her baby for the first time in check until then. One such way could be looking for other raptors to admire, the ones that do exist in our world, like the Blue Oval one, or the U.S. Air Force’s (USAF) F-22.
For today, we chose the latter, thanks to a recent photo of one released by the USAF at the end of last week. It shows one of these winged Raptors taking off from the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, one of the (still) wildest places on our planet.
This particular airplane, looking like an unforgiving beast as it climbs abruptly into the relatively clear Alaskan sky, is deployed with the 3rd Wing stationed there.
Whereas its dinosaur namesake has long been extinct, the flying Raptor is still around, although no other new ones are being born into the world. As one of the shortest-lived military aircraft in terms of production (it was only assembled for fifteen years), the F-22 only got made in under 200 units.
Most of them are still in service, fielded only by the American military, and will probably be around for a number of more years. That’s because it is a fifth-generation aircraft we’re talking about, and those are so new only three other models exist in the world: the F-35, the Sukhoi Su-57, and the Chengdu J-20.
For today, we chose the latter, thanks to a recent photo of one released by the USAF at the end of last week. It shows one of these winged Raptors taking off from the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, one of the (still) wildest places on our planet.
This particular airplane, looking like an unforgiving beast as it climbs abruptly into the relatively clear Alaskan sky, is deployed with the 3rd Wing stationed there.
Whereas its dinosaur namesake has long been extinct, the flying Raptor is still around, although no other new ones are being born into the world. As one of the shortest-lived military aircraft in terms of production (it was only assembled for fifteen years), the F-22 only got made in under 200 units.
Most of them are still in service, fielded only by the American military, and will probably be around for a number of more years. That’s because it is a fifth-generation aircraft we’re talking about, and those are so new only three other models exist in the world: the F-35, the Sukhoi Su-57, and the Chengdu J-20.