Rapper Safaree Samuels Is Definitely Not Happy With Gas Prices

One of the most pressing issues currently is the price of gas. And no one is happy about it. While some are struggling to fuel their vehicles to go to work, others are complaining about how much it takes to fuel their exotic cars, and rapper Safaree is one of them. Neither is in the wrong.
Safaree Samuels, whose real name is Safaree Lloyd Samuels, may have an estimated net worth of $3 million, but that doesn’t mean he’s okay with the gas prices.
The rapper, who has been seen behind the wheel of several Rolls-Royces in the past, just turned to his social media to complain about the same issue as everyone else in the latest months.
He shared a short reel on his Instagram Stories, showing his latest bill at a gas station: $111,45 for just slightly over twenty gallons of gas. Although Safaree didn’t share which vehicle he was driving at the time, he did write over the video: “You got some d*mn nerve, America.”
Of course, everyone’s responses were divided. The 40-year-old rapper, who is a cast member of the VH1 show Love & Hip Hop: New York, can surely afford to fuel up any of the cars in his collection, and many pointed that out. But just because he can afford it, doesn’t mean he has to like the prices soaring.
When it comes to his collection, over the years, Safaree was seen driving a black Chevrolet Suburban, a Rolls-Royce Dawn which seems to have undergone several wraps, a grey one and a two-tone orange and black one. He was also seen rolling around in a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan with an orange interior. One of the most famous cars he’s had was a 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, which Nicki Minaj famously smashed. While he no longer has that one, any of the previously mentioned cars would need a quite a lot of gas.
