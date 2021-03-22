Rapper Quavo Sends the Repo Man for Saweetie’s Bentley Continental After Split

In case you ever wondered what happens, in case of a breakup, to all the cars, diamonds, and other designer items celebrities give as presents to their significant others, here’s a possible solution. The repo man comes calling in the dead of night (more or less).
One of the hottest couples in showbiz/rap was, until just recently, Quavo (of Migos fame) and Saweetie (of “Icy Grl” fame). They dated for a couple of years, did a bunch of red carpets together, coordinated fashion and cars, and were overly affectionate toward each other on social media. That also included showering one another with expensive presents and posting about it on Instagram.
In December 2020, Quavo treated Saweetie to an early Christmas present: a custom 2021 Bentley Continental GTC, which she named Big B. It had clearly been picked out for her: custom touches included “Icy” stitched on the headrest of the driver’s seat and a silver snowflake on the side of the car. She loved it and, as tradition calls, did a lengthy live video of the moment she received it.
Depending on who you believe, Saweetie no longer has the Bentley in her collection because Quavo sent the repo man to her house to collect it as he’s upset by her going public with their split. MTO News claims the Bentley was a lease and not in her name, so Quavo paid a fee to end the lease early and have the car taken back. Presumably, the repo man took the car in the early hours of morning without as much as waking Saweetie up.
Another report in TMZ says that this is false and that Saweetie still has the car. Like most (male) rappers, she seems to have developed a taste for expensive automobiles, even though she’s relatively new on the scene. Having the Bentley repo’ed would have been a hit for her, considering she loved it so much.
What common folk can take from this is that celebrities love to give expensive gifts, especially custom cars, and show them off when they’re at the receiving end. When things turn sour, though, they can be just as petty as the average Joe or Jane.
