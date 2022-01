Rapper Polo G Travels in Style on Gulfstream Private Jet and Savi II Yacht

AMG

For his 23rd birthday, rapper Polo G, on his real name Taurus Tremani Barlett, has flexed his wealth on social media big time. He shared a set of pictures of his luxurious lifestyle and revealed that he purchased a Mercedes-Maybach S 580 for his birthday. Which is a very cool choice, I have to admit. He also owns a Mercedes-G 63 and seems to show an affinity for the German brand.Now, one of his most recent posts on social media shows him enjoying other means of travel. One of them is a Gulfstream G-IV SP private jet . Powered by two Rolls-Royce Mk 611-8 engines, it comes with a maximum cruise speed of 476 knots (548 mph/882 kph) and features a long-range speed of 459 knots (528 mph/850 kph). The jet can sit 12-14 passengers depending on its configuration.Polo G enjoyed his vacation onboard a Savi II yacht, which travels along the coastline at 34 knots thanks to its two Caterpillar engines, and it has a capacity for eight passengers. You can charter the luxury vessel starting at $5,250 for three hours, and for a price of $11,500 for an eight-hour cruise.The Savi II yacht features four bedrooms (two masters and two singles) and four bathrooms. It has three spacious decks with a modern and classic design combination, a wet bar, sun pads, and a dining area.The rapper shared a few snaps on board, as he was chilling on the sun pads with his friends. And, while he was on vacation, he needed other means of transportation. It was a golf cart, Cushman Shuttle 6. While that’s clearly different from the G-Wagen or the Mercedes-Maybach S 580, it sure looks like he had a lot of fun.