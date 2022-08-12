Rapper N.O.R.E. Has a Driver's License Now, Drives Wife to Lunch in His Maybach

It’s never too late to do things you’re passionate about. You can always learn a new skill, study something else, or even get your driver’s license. Rapper N.O.R.E. just did that at 45 years old, and he’s just taken his wife out for lunch in his Maybach.
Last week, on August 4, rapper N.O.R.E, aka Noreaga, whose real name is Victor Santiago, Jr., revealed on Twitter that he was on his way to take his road test. “On my way to take the road text for my very first license I’ve had 35 cars in my life but never had a license wish me luck!!!” he wrote prior to taking his test.
Shortly after, he took to Instagram to share a video of himself with a big smile while showing off his driver’s license, sticking it to his forehead.
“The Yala got his license!” he beamed. “It’s over! Road rage everywhere! I’m outside, I’m finally driving my own cars, goddamnit!” He added in the caption: “I got my license NO HIGHWAY IS SAFE MY FIRST LICENSE EVER YES IMMA GROWN MAN THAT CAN NOW DRIVE HIS ON CARS IM EXCITED!!!!”
The rapper, who is 45 years old, said he had a learner’s permit, but it had expired before he had the chance to take the test. Now he’s fully able to get in the driver’s seat and he did.
In a new video posted on his Instagram account on August 12, the “Superthug’ rapper wrote in the caption that he is driving his wife, Neri Santiago, to get lunch. In the clip, he seemed very focused on the road ahead behind the wheel of what looks like a Mercedes-Maybach GLS. Based on the video, he wasn’t trying out the SUV’s performance, but was driving rather cautiously.
Later the same day, he shared several short videos on his Instagram Stories, showing him sitting in the back seat, blasting Diddy's music while flaunting one of the custom Maybach pillows.
The rapper has had quite a lot of cars over the years, and he owns another Maybach, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. And now he gets to enjoy driving all of them. N.O.R.E. isn't the only one who waited to get his license, though. Rick Ross, huge gearhead, had a collection of over one hundred cars before he finally got his driver's license, at 44 years old.
