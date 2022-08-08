Rapper Cam'ron Forgets About the Pink Cars, Gets Black Lambo Aventador S

There are several ways to make your vehicle stand out and pink is definitely the way to do it. And rapper Cam’ron knows all about that, proving it with his previously pink-colored cars. But this time, he changed the recipe and he’s impressing everyone with a sleek, elegant Lamborghini Aventador S in black.
If you do a Google search about rapper Cam’ron’s cars, you’ll be pink-vaded. He used to own a 2003 Range Rover and an Audi R8, both pink, both strikingly outrageous.
He seems to have outgrown that phase because he hasn’t shown off a pink vehicle in a while. Instead, he has just introduced everyone to his new whip – a satin black Lamborghini Aventador S. Its interior follows the same theme, with subtle red accents throughout the cabin. The supercar is powerful and striking enough not to need any additional head-turning paint or wrap, because it can attract attention all by itself. Especially when going for a ride in Harlem, New York. But the rapper seems to think it needs something extra.
Besides displaying an exotic design, like any Lambo does, it’s powerful and fast. In 2017, the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based brand introduced another upgrade for the Aventador models, the S version, with changes to the exterior to improve the aerodynamics and extra oomph. The Aventador S is put in motion by a 6.5-liter V12 engine, placed in front of the rear axle. Paired up with the standard Lamborghini lightweight seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod transmission, it delivers 730 horsepower (740 ps) and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque to all wheels.
Based on these figures, it runs from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, before maxing out at 217 mph (349 kph).
His brand-new Lamborghini has gathered quite some attention online, with people tagging the rapper when they see the supercar out in the street. Which might make him reconsider adding another pink vehicle to his garage in the future.
