Ranking the 5 Best Premium Mid-Size Sedans Under $30,000 (Used)

Can’t be bothered by the whole crossover trend and you’d rather have something with a smaller ground clearance that is extremely comfortable and jammed with all sorts of accoutrements? Well, if you’re willing to live with the rather high maintenance usually accompanying cars in the executive class (premium mid-size), then you’re in luck, because this story is dedicated to such rides.
Actually, it narrows down the list to only five, on a $30,000 budget. But can you actually get yourself a nice premium mid-size sedan for that kind of money? Well, not if you’re aiming at brand-new cars, but the second-hand market does feature some interesting proposals. Mind you, the rides presented here are only a few years old, and the order is purely random.
the G30 is the latest generation BMW 5 Series. But it won’t be the latest one for much longer, because its successor is just around the corner. It came out towards the end of 2016, and it is offered with an assortment of gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The most desirable one by far is obviously the M5, though you shouldn’t get your hopes up about finding one within this budget, unless you’re willing to buy a crashed copy maybe, and spend your savings on bringing it back to its original shine.
How much would a nicely-equipped 530i set you back? That would be a bit under $30,000, obviously, although you’ll have to live with a four-pot if you opt for this version. The 540i M Sport is around that price point too, and it uses a straight-six. If you’re willing to blow a few thousand dollars more, then you could land the V8-powered M550i, which is the next best thing to the M5.
W213 generation of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class recently blew seven candles off its birthday cake. And like its rival from BMW, it is about to be completely renewed.
A full-blown AMG 63 is out of the question at this price point, unless you’re willing to go for its predecessor, which uses the 5.5-liter V8 instead of the 4.0-liter one. At the time of writing, some of the most desirable cars listed for grabs for under $30,000 came with the 2.0-liter four-banger, in the E 300 and E 350 configuration. If you’re patient enough, then you might just be able to land the V6-powered E 400 or the E 450 that followed it.
Audi A6 is getting ready for its mid-cycle refresh. Assembly of the C8 generation commenced in 2018, so it is newer than its rivals from BMW and Mercedes. The engine lineup includes the same gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid proposals, and unlike the Bimmer and the Benz, the A6 uses a front-biased all-wheel drive system, the famous Quattro for that matter, whereas lesser versions have to make do with front-wheel drive.
The V8-powered RS 6 is limited strictly to the Avant body style, which is Audi slang for estate, and this one is obviously much more expensive than our hypothetical budget. Realistically speaking, you can land a low-mileage 45 TFSI, which uses a 2.0-liter four-banger, or the V6 55 TFSI with a bit more miles on the odo if you’re patient enough and know where to look.
Jaguar XF needed to make its way to our story for the simple fact that it’s a Jag’. There are no electrified versions here, as the powertrains of choice are the straight-four and V6, fed by either gasoline or diesel. The XF has been around since 2015, and it has aged like a fine wine.
Besides the pretty styling of the British brand’s proposal for the executive sedan class, this one is also much more affordable than the ones mentioned above. As a matter of fact, it is hard to find one that exceeds the $30,000 limit. A nice one will set you back roughly $25,000 or less, and we’d recommend inspecting it in the presence of a trusty mechanic who knows what they’re doing, because maintenance can be an issue.
Its predecessor was made between 2016 and 2020, and depending on where it was sold, it came with different gasoline units and an oil burner. The punchiest one ever made packed the 5.0-liter V8, with a little over 400 hp available, and you should erase it from your mind, as it is out of reach, unless you’re willing to cough out more Benjamins.
Which of these five you’d get and why? Would it be any of the above or something else, like the Cadillac CT5? Personally, I’d choose the 5er, because I’ve always had a soft spot for it. On top of that, it would be an upgrade from my current ride, which is an F10.
BMW 5 Series (G30)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W213)
Audi A6 (C8)
Jaguar XF (X260)
Genesis G80 (DH)
