Ranking the 2022 MotoGP Liveries From Worst to Best - Part One

12. LCR Honda Idemitsu (Honda RC213V) - They're last on our list becaqus, I mean, they got like a big Schwarzkopf logo on the bikes and the race suits. A big red girl head on the side of the bike is not the best look for a MotoGP bike.The dominant white on the side with a red stripe and a bit of gold makes me think about a generic livery you get at the start of a game. Just plain and boring.
You can find the "shampoo logo" in the front too. Just imagine looking in the mirror when suddenly you see a girl's head aggressively trying to overtake. Funnier than scarier.
11. Team Suzuki Ecstar (Suzuki GSX-RR) - Same bike as last year. And two years ago. Don't get me wrong; if it's good, don't fix it. But it's not, and they didn't fix it. Have a look at the 2019 or 2018 bikes, and you will see why. They were so much better with just a little extra. The side of the bike was entirely blue, with a white Suzuki writing and a splash of yellow volt that made everything better.
10. Gresini Racing MotoGP (Ducati Desmosedici) - At first glance, that light blue looks very good. It's a bit of a reminder of Gulf Oil's paint job, which is arguably the most recognizable livery in the world today. The front of the bike looks friendly and aggressive, with just a good balance between red and blue.
So why didn't you continue on the sides too? A little red thrown on the lateral with some sponsors won't do it. It wasted potential right there.
9. WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team (Yamaha YZR-M1) - This one makes me sad. Last year this team was the Petronas Yamaha SRT, and they had the best paint job by miles. I am telling you, it's something special about that Petronas colorway. And maybe a guy named Valentino Rossi was a significant influence too.
8. Aprilia Racing (Aprilia RS-GP) - I know this has even more black than the earlier bike, but it's a more aggressive style of black that makes you believe Batman owns this Aprilia. With oblique red lines that cover the whole bike and hidden accents of the Italian flag, the RS-GP is looking angry and very fast.
The brand name and the sponsors writing are the same as the red stripes, so the whole bike has this cursive view from the side. From the front, it looks like this bike wants to chase you, to scare you, and in the end, to devour you, but with passion. It's the Italian way.
If you think about it, that's how Rossi looked like his entire career. Still, we expected some crazier colors scheme and designs, but for a first-time launch is more than decent.
You can have a look at the gallery for all the photos from the first six bikes. Check our website later for part two, ranking the top six liveries of the 2022 MotoGP season.
