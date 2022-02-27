autoevolution
Ranking the 2022 MotoGP Liveries From Worst to Best - Part One
Because a good paint job is worth easily half a second a lap, we share our opinion on the top 12 liveries for the 2022 MotoGP season. After watching all the bikes launch, it's fair to say that MotoGP sponsorship is as varied as some riders in the garage. And it got us thinking about the best-looking bike for this year's racing efforts.

12. LCR Honda Idemitsu (Honda RC213V) - They're last on our list becaqus, I mean, they got like a big Schwarzkopf logo on the bikes and the race suits. A big red girl head on the side of the bike is not the best look for a MotoGP bike.The dominant white on the side with a red stripe and a bit of gold makes me think about a generic livery you get at the start of a game. Just plain and boring.

You can find the "shampoo logo" in the front too. Just imagine looking in the mirror when suddenly you see a girl's head aggressively trying to overtake. Funnier than scarier.

11. Team Suzuki Ecstar (Suzuki GSX-RR) - Same bike as last year. And two years ago. Don't get me wrong; if it's good, don't fix it. But it's not, and they didn't fix it. Have a look at the 2019 or 2018 bikes, and you will see why. They were so much better with just a little extra. The side of the bike was entirely blue, with a white Suzuki writing and a splash of yellow volt that made everything better.

Since 2020 they have thrown that away and now we have a dominant white side with a blue oblique Suzuki writing. The black with the Monster Energy logo looks nice, but it's not enough. Bring back the volt yellow.

10. Gresini Racing MotoGP (Ducati Desmosedici)  - At first glance, that light blue looks very good. It's a bit of a reminder of Gulf Oil's paint job, which is arguably the most recognizable livery in the world today. The front of the bike looks friendly and aggressive, with just a good balance between red and blue.

So why didn't you continue on the sides too? A little red thrown on the lateral with some sponsors won't do it. It wasted potential right there.

9. WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team (Yamaha YZR-M1) - This one makes me sad. Last year this team was the Petronas Yamaha SRT, and they had the best paint job by miles. I am telling you, it's something special about that Petronas colorway. And maybe a guy named Valentino Rossi was a significant influence too.

This year it's an almost complete black bike with sponsors' names on the sides and a racing number. What saves this Yamaha are the subtle orange lines which separate the black from the blue used on the upper body. As a new rebranded team, WithU could have taken the risk of doing something outside the box instead of playing so safe.

8. Aprilia Racing (Aprilia RS-GP) - I know this has even more black than the earlier bike, but it's a more aggressive style of black that makes you believe Batman owns this Aprilia. With oblique red lines that cover the whole bike and hidden accents of the Italian flag, the RS-GP is looking angry and very fast.

The brand name and the sponsors writing are the same as the red stripes, so the whole bike has this cursive view from the side. From the front, it looks like this bike wants to chase you, to scare you, and in the end, to devour you, but with passion. It's the Italian way.

7. Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Ducati Desmosedici) - From his abundance of different helmets, one thing is for sure: Valentino Rossi has a good taste for paint jobs and thinking outside the box. Still, for his first time as a team owner, The Doctor played it relatively safe for what he is capable of. The Ducati looks very good and fast without trying too hard with a combination of black and grey with volt yellow and orange.

If you think about it, that's how Rossi looked like his entire career. Still, we expected some crazier colors scheme and designs, but for a first-time launch is more than decent.

You can have a look at the gallery for all the photos from the first six bikes. Check our website later for part two, ranking the top six liveries of the 2022 MotoGP season.
