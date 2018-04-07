Range Rover Velar Takes on Audi SQ5 in Luxury SUV Shootout

HP

SUV

The Range Rover Velar needs no introduction, thanks to its unique and frankly gorgeous exterior styling, coupled with its crazy amount of dashboard screens.The Velar hasn't been gifted with the SVR performance treatment... yet. But that doesn't mean it can't take on the SQ5, as it too is a watered down version of Audi's flavor of hotness.Both these models are the only ones in the range with a gasoline V6. In the case of the SQ5, that means a single-turbo 3.0 TFSI with 354, compared to the supercharged 380 HP unit fitted to the Velar.The Audi engine is not as fun and full of character as a V8 or even the 2.5 TFSI in the TT RS. However, it's exciting enough in Dynamic mode and refined everywhere else. The SQ5 is 0.2 seconds faster to 60mph and also a little lighter.The review is not about performance, but about the experience and a question: Is the Velar worth $10,000 more than the Audi?The Velar is six full inches longer than the Audi. The reviewer even gives us a delightful insight into what his presumably little daughter thought about it: "I like this one way better because it has more room."If you have the time, definitely watch this guy geek out over the quality of the materials, but know that Audi still does technology in a more user-friendly way. While the Range Rover is nowhere near as sporty as the SQ5, it's a more capable off-roader.And get this: the supercharged Britishis within a mile per gallon of its German rival. The only deal-breaker is the price: $80,000 for the R-Dynamic HSE. Meanwhile, the Audi SQ5 is about 10k cheaper even when fully loaded. The coolest Range Rover against something with an Audi badge that's cheaper - we'd call that even, but that's not the real conclusion of the review, which we fully respect.