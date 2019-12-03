Randy Pobst Tests C8 Corvette Against C7 Corvette, There’s Only One Winner

View this post on Instagram

Revealed! 2019 ‘Mero 4-cyl Turbo (!) 1LE 2 LT w Recaro seat upgrade. Yup, went for the lighter 50/50 weight balance, and besides, w the V8 or more soon be dead or in jail. Plenty fast for me for street. I love the handling balance of the GM Alpha platform, and I put my money where my mouth is. Homeward bound, 500 miles. And Jeff had an wonderful old Trans Am. Happy Thanksgiving, My Car Tribe!

