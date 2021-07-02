Ram Wins the Q2 2021 Truck Sales War, Ford F-Series Came in Third Place

The chip shortage is a bit of a problem for the automotive industry, an issue that could translate to $110 billion in worldwide losses according to experts. Ford is feeling the brunt of the semiconductor crunch in terms of F-Series sales, which contracted to 158,235 units for the second quarter.
That’s 45,562 fewer workhorses than in the first quarter of the year, but more importantly, the F-Series line has lost its crown to the Ram P/U family of half-ton and heavy-duty pickups. Previously known as FCA, Stellantis reported 164,232 sales for the second quarter and a half-year tally of 313,068 vs. 362,032 for the F-Series. In this respect, the F-Series is king of the hill.
The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has 117,275 units to its name while the GMC Sierra 1500 finished the quarter with 53,640 trucks. As for the heavy-duty lineup, make that 44,431 and 21,855 examples, respectively. In other words, the F-Series has also lost to the light- and heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado.
Moving on, Toyota Tundra sales have contracted from 48,880 in the first half of 2020 to 43,865 this year. As a brief refresher, the all-new Tundra is looming on the horizon with a TT V6 that cranks out more horsepower and torque than the current N/A V8. Because of the ongoing chip shortage, Nissan sold 17,776 Titans in the first half of 2021 compared to 12,196 units last year.
This being said, let’s also talk about pricing for the base models. The Ram 1500 starts at $32,795 for the fifth-gen DT while the old-gen DS soldiers on as the Ram 1500 Classic from $28,855 excluding destination charge. The Silverado 1500 comes in at $29,300 for the plastic-bumpered Work Truck, and the most affordable F-150 undercuts the Chevrolet pickup by just $10.
Toyota charges $34,025 for the Tundra, and in its defense, Toyota throws in a DOHC V8 as standard. Last, but certainly not least, Nissan lists the Titan at $36,950 for the King Cab S with RWD and the 400-horsepower V8.
