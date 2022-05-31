Ram TRX Warlock Single Cab Mixes Street With Classic Drabs, Albeit Only Virtually

Today, there are no less than three flavors in the Ram Trucks 1500 family, starting with the 1500 Classic, 1500, and wrapping up at the top of the truck mountains with the mighty TRX. But how about combining all of them into one?
For example, in the real world, one could select a Regular Cab (with two bed sizes) but only with the base ($29,515) 2012 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman. In case you want the regular 1500, you are locked up for a Quad Cab or the larger Crew Cab. Also, you could have the 1500 Classic in Warlock trim (from $40,635), but again you do not have access to the simplest body style.
As for the normal 1500, sorry, there is no Warlock for you – plus the flagship TRX (from $77,880) is only sold in a Crew Cab Short Box configuration, to begin with. No worries, though, as Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, continues to imagine wonderful new ways of improving our feisty, street bonanza Ram truck dreams.
His ongoing Single and Extended Cab off-road/sporty streetfighter pickup truck series is certainly having an all-star favorite, and that would be Stellantis’ prized Ram Trucks possession. In this particular case, it all started with the pixel master shrinking the super truck to make the Ram 1500 TRX Single Cab look wicked. Then, fans went berserk when the CGI expert decided to make it less of an off-road hero and more of a “street fighter.”
Afterward, it was obvious this Ram TRX is a great digital cow to milk for even more ideas: Dodge Ramcharger revival (both street and off-road versions), and even the Dakota returned to virtually pose with a Hellcat engine to complete the Single Cab family. Now, the time is ripe for the biggest TRX/1500/Classic mashup of all time.
So, meet the Ram 1500 TRX Regular Cab Warlock, which is now complete with classic attire to try and hide its “sporty truck” beliefs. Naturally, gold rims and bed wood could not miss the party, right?
