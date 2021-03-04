Ram TRX vs. C8 Corvette: Most American Drag Race Ever Is Closer Than You Think

The Corvette got tired of being a sports car for old people, and now it's a mid-engined exotic. Meanwhile, Dodge got tired of seeing people buying Raptors and made a put a Hellcat in a truck. For some weird reason, these two cars are going to be rivals now, but only for the duration of one drag race.
This has got to be the "most American" drag race you can make right now. Sure, there's also a Shelby GT500 out there, but we've already got one supercharged powerhouse here. Hennessey likes to mess around with all of the most popular American vehicles, and adding power to both Chevy V8s and Hellcat engines is their specialty. While work is currently underway to make the TRX truck frighteningly fast, they decided to check how fast it is by putting it up against a really nice benchmark.
During older drag races, we've seen that the mid-engined layout is a huge advantage. While it only makes 495 horsepower, the C8 Corvette can outperform some of the most powerful Detroit supercharged products. It's all got to do with traction, but the TRX has some of that too.
While it's as heavy as it looks, the hardcore off-road truck does race well in 4WD; Mopar engineers really saw to that. So while nobody should expect the TRX to win, it's not supposed to be a completely embarrassing outcome. Plus, Hennessey likes to remind us all the time that they're making a 1000 horsepower version, not to mention a 6x6.
We promised that's it's going to be surprisingly close, and it is. The TRX pulls a Trackhawk impersonation and just pulls away strongly from the start of the race. But even its monstrous power isn't enough to outrun the nimble Corvette that's snapping at its heels. We think everybody should be happy with that result for now.
