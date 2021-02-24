Ram TRX Almost Smoked by Old Rusty Truck in Drag Race

Powered by a Hellcat V8 engine good for 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (880 Nm) of torque, the Ram TRX is by far the most extreme Ram 1500 pickup truck ever built. Given all that oomph, the TRX is impressively quick on the quarter-mile, but this particular truck almost got smoked by a 67-year-old hauler.
Okay, I admit it, it's a bit misleading. This rusty International R-120 truck from 1954 is far from stock. While it may look like a barn find in need of a thorough restoration, this old shell sits on a modern Chevy Silverado chassis and packs a highly modified and turbocharged V8.
What's more, the 5.3-liter engine was built with many spare parts and it hasn't been dynoed, so no one knows how much power it makes. It also features a four-wheel-drive system, and it's probably lighter than the Ram TRX.
The old truck has an interesting story. According to the current owner, it's been in the family since new, bought by his grandfather all the way back in 1954. It lived most of its life as a farm truck, and the body was mounted on a Silverado chassis when the original International drivetrain began gulping more oil than fuel.
The truck was brought over to the guys at The Fast Lane Truck specifically for a drag race against the Ram TRX. The modern truck crosses the finish line around six meters ahead, but only because the International had a poor start. The old truck is allowed to spool up for the re-run, and the outcome is a full-fledged photo finish. While the TRX gets off the line quicker, the rusty International catches up and loses by a hair.
Impressively enough, the International needed only 3.9 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph)! And the only reason why the TRX won is that the track is actually shorter than a quarter-mile. Had it been a few meters longer, the rusty hauler would have taken the win. Anyway, hit the play button below to watch the race and remember never to judge a vehicle by its appearance.
What's more, the 5.3-liter engine was built with many spare parts and it hasn't been dynoed, so no one knows how much power it makes. It also features a four-wheel-drive system, and it's probably lighter than the Ram TRX.
The old truck has an interesting story. According to the current owner, it's been in the family since new, bought by his grandfather all the way back in 1954. It lived most of its life as a farm truck, and the body was mounted on a Silverado chassis when the original International drivetrain began gulping more oil than fuel.
The truck was brought over to the guys at The Fast Lane Truck specifically for a drag race against the Ram TRX. The modern truck crosses the finish line around six meters ahead, but only because the International had a poor start. The old truck is allowed to spool up for the re-run, and the outcome is a full-fledged photo finish. While the TRX gets off the line quicker, the rusty International catches up and loses by a hair.
Impressively enough, the International needed only 3.9 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph)! And the only reason why the TRX won is that the track is actually shorter than a quarter-mile. Had it been a few meters longer, the rusty hauler would have taken the win. Anyway, hit the play button below to watch the race and remember never to judge a vehicle by its appearance.