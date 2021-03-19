Ram 1500 Pacifica Minivan Is Oddly Tempting, Will Remain a Virtual Dream

Ever wondered what could happen if the love for all things crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks suddenly faded into oblivion, and minivans became popular once more? And if that improbable moment did arise, would Stellantis need to rethink the Ram Trucks brand strategy to give MPVs another chance at soccer glory? Well, no need to be intrigued anymore.
That’s because a virtual artist has already come up with a possible answer to yet another question nobody asked. It’s the same carfrontswaps Instagram user that has been responsible very recently for imagining the Dodge Viper with Shelby Cobra looks (and vice-versa). The CGI master is now back with another mashup, this time between two representatives of the Stellantis North America family.
Trying to answer the unasked question of “what if Ram Trucks were to build a minivan,” the virtual artist decided to plaster a Ram 1500 face over the body of the Chrysler Pacifica/Voyager MPV. Oddly enough, this possible luxury minivan cross actually works for some of us (of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so everyone’s entitled to an opinion), unlike many of this renderer’s other creations.
As for the actual chance of seeing Ram Trucks ever building a minivan, frankly, it’s a very slim possibility. It doesn’t make any sense in the actual context, though, with Ram’s pickups selling like hotcakes. Granted, we also see attempts to rekindle the love for the minivan segment, most recently from Hyundai’s cool new Staria lineup.
But, as far as the Stellantis brands are concerned, the Chrysler Pacifica/Voyager will probably live a long and uneventful life. Which is kind of sad, because we’d really like to see Chrysler rise from its almost fully burnt ashes and return to former glory.
Until then, could we ask for the company to at least promise it will do everything possible to give us a successor for the cool 300 sedan or at least update it for as many years as Dodge did with the Challenger and Charger series?
