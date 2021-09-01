4 Old, Beat-Up Dodge Ram Truck Is Quicker Than a TRX, Runs 10s

Ram Truck Honors Working-Class Heroes With a Boot Collection in Collab With Wolverine

The iconic details of the popular, benchmark-quality trucks are creatively used in a collection of five boot styles and socks. You can choose between the Rebel Safety Toe work boot model (available in red and black), the Tradesman Safety Toe work boot (available in brown or white), and the Limited 1000 Mile Boot (available in night black).Their prices range from $239 to $400, with the Rebel Safety boot being the most “affordable” one and the Limited 1000 Mile Boot the priciest.Ram Truck and Wolverine also provide a three-pair pack Work Crew sock to go with the boots, priced at $25/pack.As explained by Marissa Hunter, vice president of marketing for North America Ram, this classic American boot design is a timeless one and manages to perfectly blend the world of fashion with the automotive one. The boots combine Wolverine’s expertise in making reliable footwear with a design inspired by Ram’s truck interior.Wolverine and Ram Truck promise to donate money to SkillsUSA for every pre-ordered item in the collection. SkillsUSA is a non-profit organization that supports the next generation of skilled tradespeople, by helping students to develop personal, workplace and technical skills. It covers 130 trade, technical, and skilled occupations and has members all over the country, in high schools, middle schools, and colleges.The partnership has been launched through a one-minute video called “Rent We Pay” meant to honor hardworking Americans in the skilled trades (you can watch the video below the article.)While Wolverine takes pride in crafting boots for more than 135 years, Ram boasts of continuously outperforming its competition in terms of torque, towing capacity, luxury, power, and interior space. Its Ram 3500, Mega Cab, Ram 1500, Ram 1500 TRX , are just a few examples to back up these claims.The boots and socks in the Ram and Wolverine collection are available to pre-order now.

