Ram Truck Crashes Into Ford Pickup, Creates Backdoor In Analtech Building

 
24 May 2017
A company from Newark, Delaware, started this week’s Monday morning with a car crashed into its building.
The headquarters of Analtech, a chromatography specialist with an unfortunate name, was struck by a Ford pickup truck that was previously involved in another collision with a Dodge Ram pickup.

Apparently, the latter struck the former, which was projected into the building with the funny name. Before hitting the building and damaging a wall, the Ford pickup knocked down a crosswalk signal while leaving the road.

Luckily, nobody was on the street at the time of the crash. It is unclear why the impact took place in the first place, but it is likely that one of the drivers was going faster than he or she should have been on that stretch of Route 72.

Both vehicles were described as heavily damaged because of the impact, but no fatalities were reported. One of the drivers was sent to the hospital, but he didn't sustain any life-threatening injuries.

As First State Update reports, a HAZMAT team had to be called to be sure that no chemical leaks occured after the impact, which was stronger than the building was designed to withstand.

The business focuses on plates and other accessories that are required for thin-layer chromatography, and its name was an abbreviation from Analytic Technology that was submitted by a marketing company back in the 1960s, no matter how amusing might sound nowadays.

That said, they are currently operating under the name iChromatography, because fifty years of juvenile humor is enough for any firm.

Evidently, the Internet was lit after the story was published, but we have to give credit to those who wrote the best headline possible in these conditions. We are sorry to disappoint here, but we could not stretch this pun any further.

