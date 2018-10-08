autoevolution
2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

Ram Dakota Might Not Be Manufactured At Jeep Plant In Toledo After All

8 Oct 2018, 17:07 UTC
Even though previous reports on the mid-size pickup track were pointing at Toledo as the assembly plant for the Dakota, the president of United Auto Workers Local 12 President thinks otherwise. “We’d love to build it here,” Bruce Baumhower told The Toledo Blade, adding that the city owns 100 acres across the street from the factory.
Former chief executive officer Sergio Marchionne laid out the plans for the Dakota before his death, reasoning that the mid-size pickup would be manufactured outside of the United States because the majority of sales would come from outside North America. But what the late Marchionne said at a product reveal in Italy in June 2018 might not come to fruition now that Fiat Chrysler has reshuffled some of its high-ranking officials.

On the other hand, don’t forget that the Dakota is supposed to share the body-on-frame vehicle architecture with the Ram 1500. The Wrangler-like 2019 Jeep Scrambler (pictured) also features a handful of similarities with the half-ton Ram pickup truck, and several suppliers claim that the Dakota will be manufactured at the Toledo assembly plant.

Another element that hasn’t been accounted for is the Wrangler, which needs most of the production output at Toledo thanks to increasing demand. But does Ram have what it takes to best the 2019 Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, and Chevrolet Colorado in the mid-size segment?

If the newcomer will be based on the Scrambler, not quite. But knowing Ram, the pickup truck will be engineered to be competitive in every area of interest. The Scrambler is more or less confirmed to tow 6,500 pounds, whereas payload is rated at 1,400 pounds.

Leaked documents on the Wrangler with a bed reveal that two engine options will be offered, starting with the 3.6-liter Pentastar in Base trim. The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 will complete the lineup along with the Premium trim level. For international markets, on the other hand, the Scrambler and the Ram pickup would rely on the 2.2-liter MultiJet II turbo diesel found in the European version of the Wrangler and Giorgio-based Alfa Romeo models.
