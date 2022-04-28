Ram 1500 TRX 6x6 Keeps Its Fetish in Check With New Wheel and Tire Combo

How do you make a beastly truck such as the Ram 1500 TRX more head-turning? In a number of different ways actually, and giving it an extra axle is arguably at the top of the list.
There are several companies that would gladly answer this call. Florida’s Apocalypse Manufacturing is just one of them, and their proposal, christened the Warlord, features the obvious visual and mechanical upgrades, while retaining the stock output and torque.
If more power is something that you cannot check off the list, then Hennessey has this part covered too, with their Mammoth 1000 6x6 project. The Texas tuner’s model is priced from $449,950, which includes the donor car too, and unlocks a mighty 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) of torque from the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that normally produces 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm).
Locking rear axles, Bilstein suspension, 37-inch chunky tires wrapped around the 20-inch wheels, and other stuff makes Hennessey’s 1500 TRX 6x6 an even beastlier off-roader. However, if their wheel and tire combo is not to your liking, then you could turn to the aftermarket world to get new sets. The pictured model rides on Vossen’s HF6-4, a six-lug proposal made specifically for trucks and SUVs.
Measuring 20, 22, or 24 inches in diameter, and 9.5- and 10-inch widths, depending on the chosen specification, they are available from $2,596 for the complete set, bar the tires, in the smallest offering, and from $3,396 for the largest ones. Vossen can paint them in a variety of standard and custom colors, and interested parties can choose between different center caps, and valve stem caps, with the license plate frames rounding off the offering.
These wheels are not on the exclusive side of the market, as they have been equipped with a wide number of high-riders, from the normal Ram 1500 and Ford Bronco to the Mitsubishi Pajero, Ford F-150, Toyota Fortuner, and Lincoln Navigator, to name but some.
If more power is something that you cannot check off the list, then Hennessey has this part covered too, with their Mammoth 1000 6x6 project. The Texas tuner’s model is priced from $449,950, which includes the donor car too, and unlocks a mighty 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) of torque from the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that normally produces 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm).
Locking rear axles, Bilstein suspension, 37-inch chunky tires wrapped around the 20-inch wheels, and other stuff makes Hennessey’s 1500 TRX 6x6 an even beastlier off-roader. However, if their wheel and tire combo is not to your liking, then you could turn to the aftermarket world to get new sets. The pictured model rides on Vossen’s HF6-4, a six-lug proposal made specifically for trucks and SUVs.
Measuring 20, 22, or 24 inches in diameter, and 9.5- and 10-inch widths, depending on the chosen specification, they are available from $2,596 for the complete set, bar the tires, in the smallest offering, and from $3,396 for the largest ones. Vossen can paint them in a variety of standard and custom colors, and interested parties can choose between different center caps, and valve stem caps, with the license plate frames rounding off the offering.
These wheels are not on the exclusive side of the market, as they have been equipped with a wide number of high-riders, from the normal Ram 1500 and Ford Bronco to the Mitsubishi Pajero, Ford F-150, Toyota Fortuner, and Lincoln Navigator, to name but some.