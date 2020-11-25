Ram 1500 Tank Launched in Honor of the Military, Flame Red in Tow

Every three months or so over the past year American truck maker Ram treated us with special editions of its 1500, built to honor the five branches of the military. We’ve already seen a number of them, and now it's time for another two models, Tank and Flame Red, to join the range.
These special edition trucks, like all the other before them, sport unique modifications to the exterior and interior, but also mechanical changes - things like all-terrain tires, electronic-locking rear axle, or tow hooks made their way into these special machines.
Visually, the 1500s stand out from the crowd especially thanks to the colors that give the special editions their name, but also thanks to carefully crafted elements like a Built to Serve instrument panel badge, black Onyx Chrome interior trim, or cloth and vinyl sport seats.
“These ‘Built to Serve’ models offer a unique way to honor all those who serve or have served in the United States armed forces with distinction,” said in a statement Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand. “Whether civilian or military, Ram truck owners are very familiar with this adage as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce.”
This fourth batch of Built to Serve builds includes 1,000 Tank models and 1,000 Flame Red ones. Ram says they should become available at dealers in the first quarter of next year.
There is only one batch of the special edition left to be released, and judging by how Ram has been doing things over this past year, we’ll likely see them sometime in late February, early March. We’re talking about the rarest of them all, the Spitfire and Bright White, with only 500 examples to be built for each.
As a side note, the recently established Space Force was not taken into account by Ram, so just the five we know and love are being honored: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard.
Visually, the 1500s stand out from the crowd especially thanks to the colors that give the special editions their name, but also thanks to carefully crafted elements like a Built to Serve instrument panel badge, black Onyx Chrome interior trim, or cloth and vinyl sport seats.
“These ‘Built to Serve’ models offer a unique way to honor all those who serve or have served in the United States armed forces with distinction,” said in a statement Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand. “Whether civilian or military, Ram truck owners are very familiar with this adage as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce.”
This fourth batch of Built to Serve builds includes 1,000 Tank models and 1,000 Flame Red ones. Ram says they should become available at dealers in the first quarter of next year.
There is only one batch of the special edition left to be released, and judging by how Ram has been doing things over this past year, we’ll likely see them sometime in late February, early March. We’re talking about the rarest of them all, the Spitfire and Bright White, with only 500 examples to be built for each.
As a side note, the recently established Space Force was not taken into account by Ram, so just the five we know and love are being honored: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard.