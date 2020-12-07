Ram 1500 Laramie Sport Visits the Autobahn, Hits Almost 200 KPH Effortlessly

Many people in Europe think full-size pickup trucks from across the ocean are too unwieldy for comfortable, daily use scenarios. While this idea can be substantiated pretty easily when it comes to city driving, this video showing a Ram 1500 on the German Autobahn clearly demonstrates an almost incredible ease of use and appetite for high speeds.
With so many automakers that enjoy incredible success in North America not present (not anymore, at least) on the European market, many models, including the vast majority of full-size trucks, are a very uncommon sight in the Old Continent.
That doesn’t mean they’re non-existent, especially when discussing the products of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. That’s because cool muscle cars such as the Dodge Charger and Camaro, or even monsters like the upcoming 2021 Ram 1500 TRX are officially imported in Europe through third party companies (AEC Europe, for example).
We’re not entirely sure where this 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Sport has been sourced from, but it arrived for a top speed run in the latest TopSpeedGermany video on YouTube packed, ready, and willing.
Err, scratch that last bit for a moment, because the video (embedded below) debuts with an awkward moment (at the 0:55 mark) - at least for a top speed run on the unrestricted Autobahn – when the driver needs quite a few tries before finally powering up that 395-hp (401 ps) 5.7-liter Hemi V8.
Hopefully, he was just feverish about the prospect of bringing that full-size pickup truck to its limits on the famous highway. After all, vehicles as massive as the Ram 1500 and maximum speeds usually don’t belong in the same sentence.
Well, this short video clocking at under nine minutes (though the entire action can be summed up in the first four minutes) is one to change whatever misconceptions left in the "U.S. trucks don’t belong to Europe" drawer.
Although we expected the Ram to effortlessly power up to almost 200 kph, we were certainly surprised seeing how easily it achieved that speed, with the truck stopping just shy of the 124-mph milestone – at 196 kph / 122 mph. The acceleration test kicks off at the 2:45 mark and the truck comfortably (and rather silently) cruises to that level without so much as a hiccup!
