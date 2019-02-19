autoevolution

Rally-Spec Opel Corsa Coming in 2020

19 Feb 2019, 15:19 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
After giving the Adam model an rally racing variant so that teams could enter them in series across Europe, German carmaker Opel has committed this week to provide a similar variant for the upcoming Corsa.
25 photos
2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F
The sixth generation of the Corsa is likely to be presented this year, and it is already shaping up to be a hit among the revived models of the now French-owned company. It’s only natural the competition-spec Corsa will be a force to be reckoned with.

Opel says the R2 variant of the Corsa will become available to customer teams racing in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship by the end of next year. Until then, the current season will be attacked with upgraded versions of the Adam R2.

The ERC3 Junior Championship currently comprises 130 drivers from 18 countries, and is a branch of the European Rally Championship. To take part, drivers must be under the age of 27.

“We have been making cars for 120 years and motorsport has always formed Opel’s image – it should stay that way,” said in a statement, Michael Lohscheller, Opel CEO.

“Two aspects are particularly important to us - the fascination with technology and approachability for fans and customers. The promotion of young drivers is also high on our agenda. The combination with the long-established structure at PSA Motorsport opens great additional opportunities for us.”

As for the production version Corsa, Opel seems to have big plans for it. So big, in fact, that it will fit it with technologies usually found on more pretentious models like the Astra, Mokka X, and Insignia.

The limited info available so far for the car shows a new Corsa that will use IntelliLux, a LED matrix headlight system, marking the first time they are used on the B segment.

Otherwise, the new Corsa has already been confirmed as going electric, with a battery-powered version expected to join the range after launch.
2020 Opel Corsa 2020 opel corsa r2 Rally racing opel adam IntelliLux
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
OPEL models:
OPEL Zafira LifeOPEL Zafira Life Large MPVOPEL Combo LifeOPEL Combo Life Medium MPVOPEL Grandland XOPEL Grandland X CrossoverOPEL Insignia GSiOPEL Insignia GSi MediumOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSiOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSi MediumAll OPEL models  
 
 