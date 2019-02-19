NASA to Reveal Fate of Opportunity Rover on Wednesday

Rally-Spec Opel Corsa Coming in 2020

After giving the Adam model an rally racing variant so that teams could enter them in series across Europe, German carmaker Opel has committed this week to provide a similar variant for the upcoming Corsa. 25 photos



Opel says the R2 variant of the Corsa will become available to customer teams racing in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship by the end of next year. Until then, the current season will be attacked with upgraded versions of the



The ERC3 Junior Championship currently comprises 130 drivers from 18 countries, and is a branch of the European Rally Championship. To take part, drivers must be under the age of 27.



“We have been making cars for 120 years and motorsport has always formed Opel’s image – it should stay that way,” said in a statement, Michael Lohscheller, Opel CEO.



“Two aspects are particularly important to us - the fascination with technology and approachability for fans and customers. The promotion of young drivers is also high on our agenda. The combination with the long-established structure at PSA Motorsport opens great additional opportunities for us.”



As for the production version Corsa, Opel seems to have big plans for it. So big, in fact, that it will fit it with technologies usually found on more pretentious models like the Astra,



The limited info available so far for the car shows a new Corsa that will use



