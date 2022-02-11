Rally-Prepped 1965 Mini Cooper S Is Ready for Anything, $55k Bid Doesn’t Cut It

There are some things in life that, despite their underwhelming appearance, are worth a lot to their owners. So much, in some cases, that even a $55,000 bid for a Mini Cooper S from 1965 is not enough to seal a deal.
This is no regular Cooper S, though, if there ever was such a thing. We’re looking at a rally-prepped (Group 1/A) example that comes with tons of upgrades, and most importantly, a racing career in its past.
The right-hand drive machine was seen on rally courses until 2008, when it retired and went on display at the Cayman Motor Museum in the Cayman Islands. It was brought into the U.S. in 2015, and five years later, a full refurbishment of the vehicle was completed.
Presently, the car shows a red exterior wrapped in enough decals and extras to convince anyone it is ready for whatever a new owner has to throw at it. We get a roof rack, driving lights, and 10-inch wheels shod in Dunlop Weathermaster tires, among others.
Inside, the car is equally red, sporting racing seats with six-point Simpson racing harnesses, a roll cage, and a much-needed passenger-side reading light.
The real magic happens in the mechanical department, though. Under the hood sits a 1,275cc inline-four modified by a British shop called Osborne Automotive Preparation and rebuilt by American crew Mini Coopers of Miami in 2017, and it works with a four-speed manual transmission.
Other modifications include a racing clutch, high-flow oil cooler Koni shock absorbers, adjustable struts, and dual fuel tanks.
The Mini was listed on Bring a Trailer until February 10, when the auction ended without a sale being completed, despite the highest bid being, as said, $55,000. If the past is any indication though, it will probably show up for sale once more in the near future.
