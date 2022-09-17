Rally-Bred Subaru WRX STI Drag Races Ferrari 488, Finds Out What Supercars Are Made Of

Used to seeing the Subaru WRX STI being put to the test on all sorts of uneven roads, only to highlight its obvious rallying DNA? Well, so are we, but this one stepped out of its comfort zone to put its money where its mouth is.
A nicely-maintained example by the looks of it, part of the generation that debuted back in 2007 at the Tokyo Motor Show, it was filmed north of the U.S. border, in Canada, on what appears to be the Mission Raceway Park.
Joining it for an ad-hoc run down the quarter-mile was a Ferrari 488 GTB. The supercar was dropped in 2019, when the F8 Tributo was introduced, and it is definitely a force to be reckoned with, both in a straight line and on twisty roads. It needs 3.0 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and can keep going up to 205 mph (330 kph). Its twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 churns out 661 hp (670 ps / 493 kW) and 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque.
While the Italian exotic has a mid-engine, rear-wheel drive layout, the Subaru WRX STI carries its heart at the front and has an all-wheel drive system. It is a little over two seconds slower to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, and tops out at 155 mph (250 kph). As for the engine, you are looking at a 2.5-liter turbo, with 296 hp (300 ps / 221 kW) and 300 lb-ft (407 Nm).
You already know which one is faster, as no matter how much one would want the Japanese model to win, it can’t keep up with the 488 GTB. Nonetheless, it appears that the one depicted on video down below has been visited by the tuning fairy, as it seems a bit faster than the stock ones. So, was this enough to help it beat the mighty Ferrari? The answer lies below.
