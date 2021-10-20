Raldey's New Carbon E-Board is a Four-Wheeled Beast That Loves the Off-Road

Touted as the most powerful all-terrain electric skateboard cruiser on the market, the Raldey AT V2 four-wheeler is rugged and faster than ever.
Raldey has been around for more than a decade and introduced its first e-board in 2007. Now the company announces the newest addition to its lineup, the Carbon AT V2, claiming this four-wheeled beast is made for any type of terrain. Teased in 2019, the off-road electric board is now ready for purchase and brings some notable upgrades to the table.
The AT V2 comes in two options: with 165 mm (6.5 in) wheels and 195 mm (7.5 in) wheels, with the latter promising a top speed of 28.5 mph (around 46 kph), which is faster than your standard e-bike.
Raldey boasts a lightweight, 100 percent Japanese T700 carbon fiber deck with a honeycomb design foam grip tape on top, for improved comfort. The board weighs 23.5 lb (10.7 kg) and measures 35 x 9.6 x 6.5 in (91 x 24.5 x 16.5 cm) for the 165 mm version and 35 x 9.6 x 7.5 in (91 x 24.5 x 19.5 cm) for the 195 mm version. It has a maximum load of 265 lb (120 kg).
Two 6368 belt motors of 1500W each power the AT V2, now delivering 20 percent more power than the previous generation of e-boards. As for the range of the electric board, the AT V2 promises 19 miles (30 km) on a single charge.
Other notable upgrades are the airless wheels, which deliver more comfort and require less maintenance compared to traditional pneumatic wheels. They sit on 254 mm (10-inch) double kingpin trucks.
The two belt motors have been mounted in the back, on the rear wheels, offering a more aggressive look, while also being well protected.
This second generation of electric boards from Raldey is priced at $1,200 on Indiegogo, with the estimated shipping date being this December.
The AT V2 comes in two options: with 165 mm (6.5 in) wheels and 195 mm (7.5 in) wheels, with the latter promising a top speed of 28.5 mph (around 46 kph), which is faster than your standard e-bike.
Raldey boasts a lightweight, 100 percent Japanese T700 carbon fiber deck with a honeycomb design foam grip tape on top, for improved comfort. The board weighs 23.5 lb (10.7 kg) and measures 35 x 9.6 x 6.5 in (91 x 24.5 x 16.5 cm) for the 165 mm version and 35 x 9.6 x 7.5 in (91 x 24.5 x 19.5 cm) for the 195 mm version. It has a maximum load of 265 lb (120 kg).
Two 6368 belt motors of 1500W each power the AT V2, now delivering 20 percent more power than the previous generation of e-boards. As for the range of the electric board, the AT V2 promises 19 miles (30 km) on a single charge.
Other notable upgrades are the airless wheels, which deliver more comfort and require less maintenance compared to traditional pneumatic wheels. They sit on 254 mm (10-inch) double kingpin trucks.
The two belt motors have been mounted in the back, on the rear wheels, offering a more aggressive look, while also being well protected.
This second generation of electric boards from Raldey is priced at $1,200 on Indiegogo, with the estimated shipping date being this December.