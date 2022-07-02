Rainier Is a Cozy Tiny House That Comes With a Side of Nature Therapy

Rainier was built by Modern Tiny Living (MTL), an Ohio-based company known for creating stunning custom models that combine luxury with functionality. The builder's tiny homes come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and styles, but they all enable a simpler lifestyle in an efficient space.
Custom-built for a client in Washington state, Rainier follows the same pattern. This tiny is based on the company's Point model, a popular 20-ft (6-meter) house on wheels introduced in 2017 that appeared on HGTV and The Today Show.
Although it has a somewhat similar layout to the Point, Rainier is slightly bigger. This home measures 22 ft (6.7-meter) in length, and it's 8.6-ft-wide (2.6-meter-wide). It's not a lot, but it's enough for what its owner Rogier wanted. Since this house wasn't going to be a permanent residence, he didn't need anything too large or luxurious. So everything was kept rather simple, following the minimalist trend that goes hand-in-hand with the concept of tiny homes.
Since Rainier was built as Rogier's ideal little mountain getaway, it features a modern interior with rustic accents that is filled with natural light. Open the white french doors, and you're going to see a cozy open living area that includes the kitchen and a living room.
On the left, right next to the entry, is the kitchen. It has a generous butcher block countertop and a breakfast bar where two people can dine. It also includes a large sink and a full-size retro refrigerator. There are several cabinets and drawers for storing the cookware as well.
And if that's not enough, the owner can also use the available space in the staircase. Next to the kitchen is the bathroom, which is separated from the rest of the house via a sliding barn door. It's a compact space, but it has everything one needs, including a shower with a glass door, a nature's composting head toilet, and floating shelves.
Above this area is the loft. That's where the master bedroom is located. It can be accessed via the aforementioned stairs with built-in storage, and it has enough room for a queen-size mattress and a small nightstand. What's nice about this loft is that it includes two skylights that make the entire house feel more open, adding an airy feel. They also allow the owner to admire a starry night sky.
Of course, the price of the Rainier might be higher or smaller since it all depends on the materials, finishes, and appliances chosen by every owner. But you can get an idea about how much one of these adorable tinies designed by MTL might cost. And if you want to know exactly how much a house like Rainier costs, you can head to the builder's official website and mess around with its Quote Builder tool.
Custom-built for a client in Washington state, Rainier follows the same pattern. This tiny is based on the company's Point model, a popular 20-ft (6-meter) house on wheels introduced in 2017 that appeared on HGTV and The Today Show.
Although it has a somewhat similar layout to the Point, Rainier is slightly bigger. This home measures 22 ft (6.7-meter) in length, and it's 8.6-ft-wide (2.6-meter-wide). It's not a lot, but it's enough for what its owner Rogier wanted. Since this house wasn't going to be a permanent residence, he didn't need anything too large or luxurious. So everything was kept rather simple, following the minimalist trend that goes hand-in-hand with the concept of tiny homes.
Since Rainier was built as Rogier's ideal little mountain getaway, it features a modern interior with rustic accents that is filled with natural light. Open the white french doors, and you're going to see a cozy open living area that includes the kitchen and a living room.
On the left, right next to the entry, is the kitchen. It has a generous butcher block countertop and a breakfast bar where two people can dine. It also includes a large sink and a full-size retro refrigerator. There are several cabinets and drawers for storing the cookware as well.
And if that's not enough, the owner can also use the available space in the staircase. Next to the kitchen is the bathroom, which is separated from the rest of the house via a sliding barn door. It's a compact space, but it has everything one needs, including a shower with a glass door, a nature's composting head toilet, and floating shelves.
Above this area is the loft. That's where the master bedroom is located. It can be accessed via the aforementioned stairs with built-in storage, and it has enough room for a queen-size mattress and a small nightstand. What's nice about this loft is that it includes two skylights that make the entire house feel more open, adding an airy feel. They also allow the owner to admire a starry night sky.
Of course, the price of the Rainier might be higher or smaller since it all depends on the materials, finishes, and appliances chosen by every owner. But you can get an idea about how much one of these adorable tinies designed by MTL might cost. And if you want to know exactly how much a house like Rainier costs, you can head to the builder's official website and mess around with its Quote Builder tool.