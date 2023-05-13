Radford Prepared a One-Off, 700-HP Type 62–2 Race Car for the Upcoming Pikes Peak Event

The 101st edition of the renowned Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) will take place on June 25, just outside Colorado Springs. This year's event is powered by Gran Turismo, the racing simulation video game series. Today, I'm taking a look at one of the vehicles that will take part in the race: the Type 62-2 Pikes Peak Edition by Radford.
Radford Motors is a global luxury automotive brand with British roots. The company develops contemporary luxury commissions true to classic and timeless designs, following a straightforward motto: "Design. Build. Drive." One of its vehicles is the Type 62/2, developed in partnership with Lotus. But now, the company has prepared a one-off version of the car specifically for Pikes Peak.
Derosier collaborated with Sam Ofsowitz of Crown Concept to bring the concept to life via CAD (computer-aided design). Stratasys took care of the prototype bodywork and tooling - more than 70 parts were 3D printed at the company's HQ in Minnesota, including the front splitter, fenders, brake ducts, and more. And finally, Aria supplied the composite materials for the vehicle.
However, the body was widened by 230 mm (9 inches), boasting a full composite monocoque, as opposed to the aluminum-based chassis of the road car. Other changes include a large gooseneck airfoil and a newly designed underbody. Needless to say, extensive computer simulations were done to ensure optimum aerodynamic efficiency and as much downforce as possible.
Scarbo Performance's team, renowned for rapid development and engineering for complex racing programs, has also contributed to the race car's development since January.
