Rack Up Miles on Your Harley-Davidson, and a New One Could Be Heading Your Way

Let’s Ride is a sweepstake of sorts that kicked off July 23 and will end on September 30. It’s only meant for the Harley-Davidson riders in the United States and Canada, and all it requires from people is that they ride their two-wheelers for as much as possible during that time.More to the point, those willing to take part will first have to register either online or by using the H-D App, and start racking up miles. That is because, at various thresholds, Harley will be throwing prizes at them, including $2,500 gift cards, $5,000 cash rewards, or a riding trip. Instant games with prizes are also on the table.But the cherry on the cake is an unspecified touring motorcycle that is up for grabs for a certain someone who will reach a certain miles threshold.As said, Harley is trying big to win more riders to its side of the fence. To that end, it event dived into the certified pre-owned game in April, and moved to set up a dedicated marketplace for these bikes and others on its online home.Earlier this month, the new sport custom motorcycle named Sportster S was introduced. Priced at $14,999, it will be available from fall as a tool to “deliver a thrilling riding experience and ushers in a new era of Sportster performance.”Back to the Let’s Ride Challenge, you can find more information on that by accessing this link or by having a look at the app on your smartphone. Rules can be found in the PDF attached below.