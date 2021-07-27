Rack Up Miles on Your Harley-Davidson, and a New One Could Be Heading Your Way

Presently engaged in an all-out effort to reinvent itself, American bike maker Harley-Davidson is betting on all sorts of marketing stunts to get its existing riders closer, and new riders on board with the brand. The latest such gimmick? The Let’s Ride Challenge that was announced this week.
Let’s Ride is a sweepstake of sorts that kicked off July 23 and will end on September 30. It’s only meant for the Harley-Davidson riders in the United States and Canada, and all it requires from people is that they ride their two-wheelers for as much as possible during that time.
More to the point, those willing to take part will first have to register either online or by using the H-D App, and start racking up miles. That is because, at various thresholds, Harley will be throwing prizes at them, including $2,500 gift cards, $5,000 cash rewards, or a riding trip. Instant games with prizes are also on the table.
But the cherry on the cake is an unspecified touring motorcycle that is up for grabs for a certain someone who will reach a certain miles threshold.
As said, Harley is trying big to win more riders to its side of the fence. To that end, it event dived into the certified pre-owned game in April, and moved to set up a dedicated marketplace for these bikes and others on its online home.
Earlier this month, the new sport custom motorcycle named Sportster S was introduced. Priced at $14,999, it will be available from fall as a tool to “deliver a thrilling riding experience and ushers in a new era of Sportster performance.”
Back to the Let’s Ride Challenge, you can find more information on that by accessing this link or by having a look at the app on your smartphone. Rules can be found in the PDF attached below.
