Racing Series Gear.Club Unlimited Finally Coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox

The original Gear.Club Unlimited was released on Nintendo Switch back in 2017 as an expanded version of the beloved mobile game. A sequel made its debut on Nintendo Switch one year later, but PC and home console players had to wait three years for the Gear.Club Unlimited series to make the jump to their favorite gaming platforms.
Today, developer Eden Games and publisher Microids announced Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 30.
Additionally, Nintendo Switch will get Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Definitive Edition on December 14, a different version of the game that includes all the content previously released for Gear.Club Unlimited 2.
Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition promises to let players compete in more than 250 races in different modes such Porsche Series and Career. In Career mode, players must save their family racing team from going bankrupt by challenging famous drivers of various nationalities.
Just like in many other racing games, you’ll be able to create and manage your own team and take on rival clubs from around the world as you try to climb the leaderboard.
At launch, Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition will feature more than 50 licensed vehicles from some of the world’s iconic manufacturers. Unlike the Nintendo Switch version of the game that has online multiplayer support, Ultimate Edition only features local splitscreen for up to 4 players.
On the bright side, developer Eden Games announced the graphics have been remastered for PC and current-generation consoles, so fans of the genre should be offered an enhanced experience.
The Gear.Club Unlimited franchise sold around 1 million copies on Nintendo Switch but didn’t receive any praises from the media and players. Hopefully, this release will improve not just the sales number, but also the quality of the series.
