Racing Legend John Surtees Owned This Lovely BMW 507 From 1957 To 2017

Before the E9 came along with bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful looks, the 507 was the BMW to have. As it happens, it’s also one of the rarest BMWs ever made, with 252 examples manufactured from 1956 to 1959. Even Elvis Presley
had one!
The list of famous 507 owners doesn’t end here. Even though it was softer than other sports cars from the late-1950s, the two-seat roadster from Milbertshofen was also held in high regards by motorsport legend John Surtees. As you can tell from the headline, chassis number 70067 used to be owned by the British racing icon.
With Surtees as the only owner of the car (bought new in 1957) and the immaculate condition it’s presented in, does it comes as a surprise that Bonhams
expects the car to hammer for 2 million, but more likely 2.2 million of Her Majesty’s pounds sterling? If you’re feeling lucky, then go to the Goodwood Festival of Speed sale on July 13 in Chichester and bid on the 1964 Formula 1 world champion’s Bimmer.
In addition to taking the title with the help of the Ferrari 158, Surtees was an accomplished motorcycle rider, winning the 500-cc world champion title four times. When he was committed to Formula 1, the Englishman also made four appearances at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. With the help of Lorenzo Bandini, Surtees took 3rd in 1964 with the V12-powered Ferrari 330P.
According to Bonhams, the dearly missed Surtees “used this graceful grand touring car extensively, often driving over the Brenner and Simplon passes on his way between England and Italy.”
He even worked with BMW to squeeze more ponies from the V8 of the roadster, and also convinced the Bavarian automaker to fit four-wheel disc brakes.
Surtees “kept the much-loved BMW 507 until he died on March 10, 2017,”
which speaks volumes about the collectibility of chassis #70067. The British racing driver and rider died of respiratory failure at St. George’s Hospital in London, aged 83. A tribute to Surtees
was held at the Goodwood Members Meeting on March 19, 2017. It’s no coincidence that his Bimmer will be auctioned off in Goodwood as well, isn’t it?