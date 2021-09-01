Rachel's Stage 2 Ford Fiesta ST Is Quick, Loud, and of Course, Pink. Sorry, "Rose Gold"

What could be girlier than a small pink hatchback, right? That's the kind of car behind which you have to wait a few more seconds to set off after the light turned green because the driver hadn't finished putting on mascara, am I right?
Misogynistic stereotypes aside, a pink car is more times than not a clear sign the driver is of female nature. And if you were to assume that when seeing this Ford Fiesta MkVII (MkVIII in the UK) ST then, guess what, you'd be right. Her name is Rachel, she lives in the UK, and she has a pretty cool car.
The Ford Fiesta ST is one of the best-driving hot hatches in its class that money can buy, if not even the best, and it's all down to that wonderful chassis that Ford Performance engineers seem to constantly put out. The model has had several engines and transmissions throughout time, but all versions have had one thing in common: excellent handling.
This version packs a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder EcoBoost engine that, ironically enough considering the number of cylinders it has, also has cylinder deactivation technology. That basically means it can coast using even fewer cylinders, though we doubt that's ever going to happen for Rachel's car.
You see, her pink Fiesta ST (technically, the wrap color is called "Rose Gold" and we begrudgingly have to admit it's pretty cool) has had a Stage 2 tune, which means it features a completely new induction kit, an intercooler, and a custom exhaust system, as well as a bit of tinkering with the ECU. The result is a jump in power from the very respectable 200 hp the ST makes in stock form to no fewer than 260 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque.
The ST wasn't exactly your run-of-the-mill Fiesta hot hatch to begin with since Rachel used a UK-spec "Performance" version. The special package added orange paint, but more importantly, a mechanical limited-slip differential and an upgraded coilover suspension. Her car also has a roll cage together with a backseat delete for added stiffness and safety as well as reduced weight.
With 260 hp on tap, you can bet it's not going to break any acceleration records no matter how small or light it is, but that's not what this car - or any other hot hatch, for that matter - is all about. To get the most of it, you need to find yourself a nice, empty road with plenty of twists in it and just let it rip. That's where the ST's chassis comes to life and where the extra 60 hp (that is, after all, a 30% increase) starts to make a difference. As Jamie, the channel host, puts it, under those circumstances, it could keep up with a lot more powerful cars, and we reckon he's not wrong.
Give the video below a watch to see more of Rachel and her car, as well as how quick the little Fiesta ST stage 2 is to 60 mph (97 km/h), though you're going to have to wait for (or skip to) the end of the video to see its true full potential. Can it drop into the fives?
