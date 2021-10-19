RaceBird Is the Electric Boat That Will Change Powerboating, Flies on Water at 58 MPH

The man who is behind the first two electric car racing series, Formula E and Extreme E, has also created the first electric boat racing competition. Alejandro Agag, a true pioneer of sustainable motorsport, has partnered with engineer Rodi Basso, to bring the world’s first high-power racing event for electric boats, the E1 Series.
The groundbreaking project was launched in 2020 and is now closer than ever to becoming a reality. The first full-size powerboat that will be driven in the competition was revealed recently, and it was announced that Monaco will be the first to host an E1 series race.
It was exciting for all of those involved to see the full-size RaceBird, for the first time. Unveiled at the prestigious Yacht Club de Monaco, this electric powerboat is meant to revolutionize boating with high-level performance, electric propulsion, and an ultra-modern design.
Built by SeaBird Technology and Victory Marine, the watercraft will be equipped with Mercury Racing motors, plus navigation systems and electronics from Navico. Additionally, it will integrate digital cartography features and mapping technology for race management.
RaceBird is designed to almost “fly” on water, at an impressive speed of 50 knots (58 mph/93 kph). It will be powered by a 35 kWh battery from Kreisel, and boast a peak power output of 150 kW. Pilots from a total of 12 teams will drive the RaceBird in what are expected to be challenging, tight circuits.
At the moment, engineers are working on integrating the battery and controls systems on the platform, which will be followed by the propulsion architecture. This stage will take a few months, before the powerboat prototype will enter the testing phase, at the beginning of next year.
The pioneering competition, which will consist of short races, close to the shore, is set to take place in ten locations across the Globe. Other than Monaco, which is currently working with the E1 series organizers to establish the course layout, two other locations are close to being confirmed: Rotterdam and several spots in Hungary.
The first season of the E1 series is set to kick off at the beginning of 2023.
