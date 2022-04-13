Race-Ready 1973 Chevy Nova SS Looks Like a “Smash and Grab” Steal at $27,500

Spanish-speaking people used to make fun of Chevrolet’s quirky name for the Chevy II/Nova series though sometimes just a quick look at an example will be enough to freeze the smile on anyone’s face. And then make way for dreams of quarter-mile dragstrip glory...
Never mind the 1973 Chevrolet Nova’s SS and 350 badges because this third-generation representative is way beyond that. And the description talks about an “ultimate awakened sleeper,” but we feel that even half-blind people would have an easy time knowing this thing does not fit the “sleeper” trope all too well. Sure, it is still a Blue with Black stripes over a Black and Blue interior unit.
But come one, there is no chance in a freezing hell to mistake this thing for a meager Nova even if the SS and 350 badges are obscured. Just take a look at the partly-missing hood and the humongous rear tires contrasting the front cookie-cutters and dare say it isn’t so. Well, there are even more highlights aside from the custom paintjob or the reworked bucket-seat interior.
Among them, we could note the current odometer showing 7,907 miles (that’s 12,725 km for anyone not speaking Imperial metrics). And do not even think that is way too much for a race-ready Nova because the “remember stupid, you have to drive this home” sticker from the cockpit is a clear indication this Chevy was rebuilt and enhanced to withstand track-day road trip events without... too many problems.
Also, there is the matter of altered perceptions because the 350 badges would have people thinking that is the cubic capacity for the V8 engine tucked under the hood. Well, as it turns out, “a new 383-cubic-inch stroker V8 and a host of race-related parts and component upgrades” arrived some time ago in its place.
Curiously, while we have grown accustomed to Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors’ rather steep asking prices for both cool modern rides and stunning classics, this one positively stands out in a banking crowd. As such, the quotation is annoyingly accessible, so feel free to act upon “smash and grab” impulses and hit your piggybank to “steal” exactly $27,500.
