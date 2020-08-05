Race of the Underdogs: Porsche Taycan Turbo Vs. Tesla Model S P90D

Ever since the Porsche Taycan came out - and even before that - the one thing everyone wanted to see was whether it would be able to beat the Tesla Model S in a drag race.
Was the EV world going to get a new acceleration king? Well, with well over half a year since the Taycan was introduced, we've had plenty of chances to see the two compete head to head, and the answer appears to be "no." The Taycan will take the S in a longer race where its two-speed transmission makes it easier for the German to gain speed after a certain point, but in a quarter-mile run, the Model S still reigns supreme.
The thing is, though, people focused on the top two versions of these EVs: the Taycan Turbo S and the P100D Raven with Cheetah Mode and everything. But how about those slightly less financially fortunate who can only afford a Taycan Turbo or a Model S P90D? Well, the answer is simple since you can't buy a new P90D anymore, but let's pretend you could. Which one should somebody interested in drag racing go for?
The answer comes via Tiff Needell's YouTube channel called Lovecars, who got one of each of these two EVs on a very wet track for a quick drag race. Will it be two-nil for Tesla, or will the entry-level Porsche Taycan be able to take one back and level the scores? Well, all signs point toward a very close race, which is good because that's the kind that gets your heart pumping the most.
We won't give you the result since that would take half of the fun out of watching the clip, but we will say this, quoting Tiff: the race is a very good representation of power versus torque. One of the vehicles has more torque, making it take off quicker, while the other harnesses more power, meaning after the initial yards, it'll begin to catch up and eventually overtake its opponent. Now, all you have to do is figure out which is which. Or, better yet, just hit that play button below.
