Race Car Driver Tests Out a Lift Foil on 4th of July, Also Floods His Subaru Van Engine

A fun thing to do in the U.S. on the 4th of July is to get behind the wheel of a car and hit the road. Well, for American race car driver and car enthusiast Cleetus McFarland, driving is a full-time job, and a day out at the river with friends and family was a welcome change of scenery.
It was also the perfect opportunity to test out his latest water toy, a brand new 5’4 Lift Foil. If you’ve ever used one of these electric surfboards, you know there’s a steep learning curve.
“She does 30 miles per hour. We’re going to set her up and try and ride it. Honestly, I can’t think of a single thing that could go wrong,” McFarland said.
Well, a lot of things went wrong. It took McFarland more than a couple of tries to get the hang of surfing on a river. After a few clumsy flips, dips, and slips, he realized they were missing a significant part left in the packaging.
“To be honest guys, the first time I went into the water, we were missing a major part. Left it in the back of the van. Put it on. Rides amazing,” he confessed.
The 4th of July is about having fun and enjoying American Independence Day, and nothing finishes off a good day with family and friends than a broken-down car.
After mastering the art of surfing over water with the electric waterboard, McFarland’s classic Subaru Sambar van died after the engine got flooded paddling over water. He admits he’s glad it’s not a boxer-style engine. Otherwise, it would have been done for sure.
The Subaru Sambar van was introduced in 1961 and still runs today, rebadged as the Daihatsu Hijet. Unlike other Subaru models that use a Boxer engine, McFarland’s Sambar uses a Subaru EN series engine.
McFarland’s 4th of July wasn’t just filled with mishaps. He also showcased a couple of jet boats on the upload. We recommend catching the fun in the video below.
