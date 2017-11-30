autoevolution
R35 Nissan GT-R-Engined 240Z Is a Drifter's Dream

The Nissan 240Z we have here came to life back in 1971. Nevertheless, the twin-turbo V6 that now occupies its engine compartment was born around four decades later. That's right, we're talking about a Fairlady Z that has received a Godzilla heart transplant.
And the R35 GT-R engine swap is just one of the tech goodies that have tuned this build into an insane contraption, with the project coming all the way from Australia.

We're talking about a machine that has found a new meaning in life, with the thing being a drift car. The Nissan has made its debut earlier this fall and we'll certainly get to hear more from this project soon, since it will be fielded in the Honeywell Garrett International Drift Challenge.

To call the platform differences between the Z30 and the R35 anything other that humongous would be a massive understatement. As such, bringing this Franken-Nissan to life has required tons of fabrication effort.

And we also have to take into account the financial side of the deal - keep in mind that the VR38DETT heart of the R35 GT-R isn't exactly affordable.

The motor has been gifted with plenty of custom pieces, which boost the output and ensure the whole setup can cope with the kind of flogging required by the drifting duties.

The engine works with a sequential tranny, which does its job remarkably well, as you can see in the dyno part of the footage below.

Nevertheless, Joel Dimmack, the aficionado behind the build, has managed to solve the mechanical and electrical puzzle (the wiring job must've been insane) that is this build.

The wider tire setup used by the machine didn't come alone. And that's because a widebody kit is also on the menu. To be more precise, we're talking about a Moonbeam widebody kit that was supplied by Carbon Signal Automotive.

Fortunately, the new aero work seems to fall in line with the factory styling cues of the monster.

