How old is the R35? To save you a few clicks, I am obliged to answer that Nissan revealed the GT-R back in 2007, which is a heck of a long time ago.
Introduced to Australian customers for the 2009 model year, the R35 Nissan GT-R won’t live past November 1st because of the Australian Design Rule 85/00 side-impact safety regulations. Better known as ADR 85, this piece of legislation was proposed a whopping 11 years ago, which begs a pretty straightforward question. What has Nissan been up to in all these years?
The short answer would be sh!*%y continuously variable transmissions, deplorable build quality and second-rate quality control. As for the GT-R, the Japanese automaker didn’t make too many improvements to the supercar-shaming R35 because it had other priorities during this timeframe.
Dodge falls within this category as well because the Viper was canned over side curtain airbag regulations. Instead of redesigning the roof and pillars for the V10-engined serpent’s mid-cycle refresh, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has mistakenly decided that it’s way more important to Hellcat everything.
In the end, our friends at Drive.com.au understand that Nissan’s iconic performance car will fall short of 1,000 sales in the Land Down Under. This kind of volume paints a bleak picture for the long-rumored R36, which is expected to arrive in showrooms in the guise of a diligently upgraded R35.
Other notable casualties of ADR 85 include the Lexus IS, RC and CT, along with the Mitsubishi Mirage, Alpine A110, Fiat 500C and Abarth 595C, as well as the Skoda Fabia and the Volkswagen Amarok. The latter model doesn’t really need an update because the Ranger-based Amarok is underway.
For those who are curious when the R36 will be unveiled, the latest reports in the automotive media suggest late 2022 for the 2023 model year. Japanese outlets further speculate 48-volt electrification for the force-fed V6.
